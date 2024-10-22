Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Apple CEO Tim Cook Admits He Did Not know About This iPhone Feature: ‘I Don’t…’

He focuses on his fitness, tracking workouts on his Apple Watch while listening to classic rock through AirPods.

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Apple CEO Tim Cook was taken aback by a question regarding group chat naming, revealing that he was previously unaware of this feature. Despite being the head of one of the world’s largest companies, Cook seemed puzzled when journalist Ben Cohen inquired about his tech habits.

Known for his minimalist approach, Cook was asked about the best name for an iMessage group chat. Cohen noted that Cook reacted as if he were asked to recommend an Android phone. Cook responded, “I don’t name them. Do you name yours? Interesting. I may take that on.” He later shared that he named a group chat with his college roommates “Roommates.”

The interview also provided insights into Cook’s daily routine. He wakes up at 4 a.m. to check emails and review overnight sales reports to stay updated on market trends. After that, he focuses on his fitness, tracking workouts on his Apple Watch while listening to classic rock through AirPods. At the office, he uses a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac, and prefers an iPad Pro for travel, encapsulating his philosophy with “Every day, every product.”

Cook highlighted the challenge of maintaining focus as a leader of an innovative company, stating, “The key for us is focus. Saying no to really, really good ideas to make room for the great ones.” He emphasized that true innovation involves delivering the right product effectively at the right time.

Filed under

Apple CEO iPhone MacBook Air Tim Cook
