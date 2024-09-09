The Apple Watch Series 10 is not just an incremental update but a major leap in smartwatch technology.

Apple has announced its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10, which boasts significant upgrades over its predecessor. The new model introduces sizes of 42mm and 46mm, featuring a 40% brighter wide-angle OLED display the largest ever seen on an Apple Watch. This larger screen allows users to view emails and messages more comfortably, with an additional line of text visible.

Design and Durability

The Series 10 is notably thinner and lighter, measuring just 9.7mm thick, which is 10% slimmer compared to the Series 9. It is powered by Apple’s new S10 chip, which incorporates a four-core neural engine for enhanced performance. The watch also sports a polished aluminum finish and a new metal back that integrates various antennas. Despite its sleek design, it retains its water resistance up to 50 meters and offers faster charging capabilities. The new larger coil enables the watch to reach 80% battery life in just 30 minutes.

New Health Feature: Sleep Apnea Detection

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Series 10, pending FDA approval, is sleep apnea detection. Using the watch’s accelerometer, it monitors breathing patterns during sleep and alerts users to potential signs of sleep apnea. Users can then share these reports with their doctors for further evaluation, adding a new layer of health monitoring to the smartwatch.

Available Finishes and Pricing

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminum and titanium finishes, replacing the previous stainless steel option. Color choices include silver, rose gold/gold, and black. The GPS-only model is priced at ₹46,900, while the cellular version starts at ₹56,900. The titanium model, available only in a cellular version, is priced starting at ₹79,900. The Series 10 will be available for purchase starting September 20 and will ship with watchOS 11, featuring several new fitness and health functionalities.

Apple AirPods 4 Introduction

Alongside the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple also introduced the new AirPods 4. The standard model is priced at ₹12,900, while the version with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is available for ₹17,900. The new AirPods 4 come with a redesigned form for enhanced comfort, personalized spatial audio, and improved sound quality. Both models now support wireless charging and include enhanced Find My features.

New Features and Enhancements

The AirPods 4 include new design elements for better comfort and an upgraded sound experience. The Active Noise Cancellation feature aims to offer a more immersive listening experience. Additionally, the AirPods Pro will receive new Siri interactions and a “Hearing Protection” feature with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Related Product Updates

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, launched last year, will also receive a new Satin Black finish, adding to its existing color options. The latest updates showcase Apple’s ongoing innovation and commitment to enhancing user experience across its product lineup.

This comprehensive update from Apple highlights advancements in both wearable technology and audio products, aiming to provide users with cutting-edge features and improved usability.

