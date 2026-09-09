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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!

Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!

Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max push photography, gaming and AI further with the A20 Pro chip, variable-aperture camera, smarter Siri and improved battery life. With authenticity tools, faster features and fresh colours, Apple is targeting power users.

iPhone 18 Pro and pro max launched. Image Credit: @theapplehub/X
iPhone 18 Pro and pro max launched. Image Credit: @theapplehub/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 23:43 IST

Apple just took the wraps off its newest iPhones. At the company’s September event, CEO John Ternus walked through the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the two phones lean heavily on camera upgrades, a new chip, a sharper Siri and what Apple is calling its best battery life to date.

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max: A20 Pro Chip Brings A Seven Core GPU

Both phones run on the new A20 Pro chip, built alongside a next generation vapor chamber that keeps things cool under load. Apple leaned on gaming to show it off, running Monster Hunter Outlanders, a fresh open world co op game from Capcom and Tencent, at up to 120 frames per second with console style lighting. The chip’s seven core GPU also handles Metal FX upscaling and spatial audio, so Apple is clearly chasing serious gamers this year too.

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iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max: Camera Takes The Spotlight

Apple called this the biggest camera jump in years, and the headline feature is a variable aperture, a first for iPhone. It opens to f 1.8 for low light shots with soft background blur, or narrows down when you want everyone in a group photo sharp. An astrophotography sample shown on stage highlighted just how much detail the new sensor pulls in, along with quicker night mode processing.

Video picks up several tricks too. Cinematic mode can now be added after you’ve already shot regular footage, slow motion jumps to 60fps, and time lapse shoots in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR. Audio recording sounds cleaner as well, especially for voice and music.

Pro Controls make a comeback for anyone who likes shooting manually, covering white balance, a histogram for checking exposure, four aperture options and shutter speed control for motion blur effects. There’s also a new focus tracking system that uses on device AI to keep a subject sharp even when they move or step briefly out of frame. On top of that, Photographic Styles now let you tune skin texture and grain, with the option to reverse those changes anytime.

Proving A Photo Is Genuine

As AI generated images get harder to spot, Apple added a way to verify real ones. The iPhone 18 Pro supports the C2PA authenticity standard, plus Apple’s own Reference Image system. The camera sensor signs photo data the instant it’s captured, and Private Cloud Compute turns that into a locked reference copy stored next to the editable photo, working like a digital negative you can check later.

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max: Siri Gets An AI Upgrade

Siri AI now works more closely with Apple Intelligence under iOS 27, alongside new parental controls, a refreshed Liquid Glass look, better in app search and AirDrop transfers that are up to 80 percent faster.

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max: Design And Battery

The Dynamic Island shrinks in size but does more, showing three live activities at once, whether that’s a flight, live navigation or a timer. Battery life gets a boost too, with just five minutes of fast charging adding roughly six hours of video playback. A new iPhone Handoff feature also lets one phone number run across two iPhones, launching with T-Mobile and Telekom Germany first.

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max: Colours, Price And Availability

The lineup comes in four new shades, Dark Cherry, Sky Blue, Dark Grey and Silver. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at 1199 dollars with a new 2TB option, while the Pro Max starts at 1299 dollars. Apple is also launching a monthly leasing plan, trade in offers up to 1200 dollars, and AppleCare One Family in the US.

Pre-orders begin September 12, with phones arriving September 18.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Duo Launch Tonight? Expected Price In India, Specs, Camera, Display and Processor Details

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Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!

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Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!

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Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!

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Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!
Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!
Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!
Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!

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