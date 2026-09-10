Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo Stuns the World With Sleek Design, Bold Colors, And Game‑Changing Features Unveiled!

Apple has introduced the iPhone Duo, its first ever foldable iPhone along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The company claims that this is the most revolutionary iPhone experience yet.

iPhone Duo: Design And Displays

iPhone Duo opens into a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display, which Apple says is 50 percent larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max and 80 percent larger than the iPhone 18 Pro. The outer display measures 5.4 inches and offers 90 percent of the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple Pencil with USB-C will work on either display later this year. The device is built from grade 5 titanium with ceramic fibre-reinforced antenna splits, carries Ceramic Shield on the back and Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It comes in two colors, Star White and Night Sky.

iPhone Duo: Touch ID And Audio

Authentication comes through Touch ID built into the side button, positioned under the thumb, with support for enrolling multiple fingers. Users can also unlock the device using an Apple Watch. Speakers sit at the top and bottom of the phone, delivering spatial audio in both landscape and portrait orientation.

iPhone Duo: Performance And Battery Life

iPhone Duo runs on the A20 Pro chip, paired with a vapour chamber for sustained performance during gaming and demanding tasks. Apple says this delivers up to 35 percent higher sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro. The phone also features the C2 modem, offering up to 50 percent faster uploads compared to C1X and adding 5G millimeter wave support in the US. It is eSIM only worldwide. On battery life, Apple says the phone offers up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner display, up to 44 hours using the outer display, and up to 21 hours when using both screens equally. Just 5 minutes of fast charging adds up to 5 hours of video playback on the outer display, and the phone can reach 50 percent charge in around 20 minutes.

iPhone Duo: Camera Specification

The camera system includes a 48-megapixel fused main camera, a 2x optical-quality telephoto lens, and a 48 megapixel fusion ultra-wide camera, the same ultra wide found on the iPhone 18 Pro. The main camera supports 4K HDR video and slow motion capture. A new Smart Take feature uses the A20 Pro chip and on device models to automatically capture a photo once everyone in frame is posed. Duo Preview lets subjects see themselves on the outer display while a photo is being taken.

iPhone Duo: Software And Multitasking

The new version iOS 27 is designed with the dimensions of the Duo, with controls now placed to the sides, so as to create more room for contents. Users have the option of running two apps simultaneously in split view, using two windows of the same app at once, or pinning a video while working in portrait orientation.

iPhone Duo: Price And Availability

iPhone Duo starts at $1999, with storage options ranging from 256 GB upward. Pre-orders begin October 16, with availability starting October 23.

Also Read: Apple Event 2026: CEO John Ternus Unveils iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max — Stunning Colors, Breakthrough Camera, and Next‑Gen Features Revealed!