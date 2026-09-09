Apple Event 2026 Today: iPhone 18 Series Launch, India Livestream Time, How to Watch and What to Expect

Apple’s biggest event of the year is finally here. Set for today, September 9, the company is expected to pull the curtain back on its next line of iPhones, along with a few other devices tucked into the lineup. The keynote, called “Surprise and Shine,” will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre inside Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple Event 2026: When Will The Event Begin?

The keynote starts at 10 AM PT, which is 10:30 PM IST for India. There is additional intrigue with respect to this particular event because it is the first product launch under John Ternus as the new CEO, who took office on September 1.

Apple Event 2026: How To Watch The Livestream In India?

Watching the keynote in India will not be an issue because the company is going to make it available on different platforms. People in India can choose between Apple’s website, Apple TV app, or simply watch it on Apple’s YouTube channel, depending on how they want to view the show.

What Apple Is Expected To Announce

The spotlight this year is expected to fall on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, both tipped to be powered by Apple’s next generation A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process. The Pro model may come with a 6.3-inch display while the Pro Max is likely to retain its larger 6.9-inch panel. Camera upgrades are also anticipated, including improved 48-megapixel sensors, with reports suggesting the Pro Max could introduce a variable aperture main camera for better control over light and depth.

The first major topic that everyone is going to discuss regarding the upcoming event is the much-rumoured folding iPhone by Apple. It is being reported that Apple may unveil the iPhone with the name ‘iPhone Ultra.’ Apart from the smartphones, there will be some updates in the wearables section as well, and the company is said to release Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.

A Launch Under New Leadership

It’s not only the audience that will be curious about what direction Apple is taking with its products but also industry analysts who will be interested in the new development. This year, Apple’s event will definitely be worth watching.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know