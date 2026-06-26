Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates

Apple has raised the price of several MacBook and iPad models in India, so some devices now cost as much as 42% more than what they were at launch. Apple says this was not random, it’s mostly tied to the rising costs of memory and other semiconductor pieces, which have jumped because AI data centres are pulling in more demand. Basically the extra spend is being pushed onto the customer, at least in the new price tags. Here’s the rundown on the updated prices, which specific Apple products got costlier, and why the company decided to do this now.

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India

So according to the latest prices shown on Apple’s India website, the company has gone ahead and increased the cost of its M5-powered MacBook Pro models by close to 20%. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip now begins at ₹2,99,900, whereas at launch it was ₹2,49,900, PTI said.

And it gets more pronounced with the iPad Air. The starting 13-inch iPad Air price is now ₹1,19,900, roughly 41% more than the earlier launch tag of ₹84,900.

Neil Shah, Co-founder and VP of Research at Counterpoint Research, mentioned that the higher prices for products like the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air and the iPad Pro Wi-Fi are mostly tied to the increasing cost of semiconductor parts, including memory chips and processors.

Why Apple Increases MacBook, iPad Prices

Apple said it had managed to avoid increasing prices for as long as possible, to shield customers from those rising costs. Still, the company also said it can no longer just absorb those expenses because the fast growth of AI data centres, has sharply boosted demand for memory and storage parts, and well they’re way more expensive now.

“The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac.”

“We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions.”

Though the company has not yet increased the prices for iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods but they also hinted that there will be price adjustments for some additional products in the future.

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