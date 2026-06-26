Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates

Apple has increased the prices of several MacBook and iPad models in India by up to 42%, citing higher semiconductor and memory costs driven by growing demand from AI data centres.

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India
Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 10:33 IST

Apple has raised the price of several MacBook and iPad models in India, so some devices now cost as much as 42% more than what they were at launch. Apple says this was not random, it’s mostly tied to the rising costs of memory and other semiconductor pieces, which have jumped because AI data centres are pulling in more demand. Basically the extra spend is being pushed onto the customer, at least in the new price tags. Here’s the rundown on the updated prices, which specific Apple products got costlier, and why the company decided to do this now.

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India

So according to the latest prices shown on Apple’s India website, the company has gone ahead and increased the cost of its M5-powered MacBook Pro models by close to 20%. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip now begins at ₹2,99,900, whereas at launch it was ₹2,49,900, PTI said.

You Might Be Interested In

And it gets more pronounced with the iPad Air. The starting 13-inch iPad Air price is now ₹1,19,900, roughly 41% more than the earlier launch tag of ₹84,900. 

Neil Shah, Co-founder and VP of Research at Counterpoint Research, mentioned that the higher prices for products like the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air and the iPad Pro Wi-Fi are mostly tied to the increasing cost of semiconductor parts, including memory chips and processors.

 Why Apple Increases MacBook, iPad Prices

Apple said it had managed to avoid increasing prices for as long as possible, to shield customers from those rising costs. Still, the company also said it can no longer just absorb those expenses because the fast growth of AI data centres, has sharply boosted demand for memory and storage parts, and well they’re way more expensive now.

“The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac.”

“We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions.”

Though the company has not yet increased the prices for iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods but they also hinted that there will be price adjustments for some additional products in the future.

Also Read: Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Expected India Price, Launch Timeline, Camera And Key Features Revealed 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates
Tags: AI Data Centresappleapple indiahome-hero-pos-8iPadMacBookSemiconductor Prices

RELATED News

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Expected India Price, Launch Timeline, Camera

Vehicle Breakdown On Highways? NHAI Plans Easier Repairs For Travellers

Nothing Phone 4b Launch Set For July 7 In India

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Launching On June 29

Telegram Returns To India, Jio-Airtel Access Restricted

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma Empowering Young Entrepreneurs and Farmers to Go Global Under PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Chennai Kabaddi Coach Booked Under POCSO After Harassing Minor

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates
Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates
Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates
Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices by Up to 42% in India: Check New Rates

QUICK LINKS