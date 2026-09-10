Apple Introduces Apple Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4: Elegant Design, Advanced Health Features, And Next‑Gen Performance Unveiled!

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, both rebuilt with a new health sensing system, a fresh chip and a set of audio intelligence features aimed at making the watch more useful throughout the day.

A New Health Sensing System

Series 12 and Ultra 4 come with an upgraded sensor array that improves on three fronts, better skin contact for ECG readings, more efficient light capture through redesigned photodiodes, and larger, more power-efficient green LEDs for accurate heart rate tracking during movement. Background heart rate is now measured every 5 seconds throughout the day, 60 times more often than before, while heart rate variability sampling has increased fourfold. In a head to head study against other wearables using an ECG chest strap as reference, Apple says its watch delivered the most accurate heart rate sensing among wearables tested.

Readiness And A Redesigned Health App

The new sensing system powers Readiness, a daily score that looks at recent activity, vitals and sleep to indicate whether the body is primed to push harder or needs recovery. The Health app has also been redesigned, with an Apple Intelligence-generated insights tab summarizing sleep, fitness and other metrics, along with personalised training suggestions. A new Health Age feature combines Apple Watch data with bloodwork biomarkers to show how key health metrics compare with a person’s actual age, and users in the US can order a lab panel covering more than 50 biomarkers through Quest for 119 dollars.

Audio Intelligence Features

Powered by the new S11 chip, both watches introduce audio intelligence. Sound recognition alerts users to sirens, alarms, doorbells or a baby crying, aimed particularly at those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Live Rewind lets users replay the last 15 seconds of nearby conversation by double pressing the digital crown. Siri Recap generates ambient summaries of conversations such as meetings, with titles, key points and takeaways. Apple says none of these features record or store audio, and transcripts and recaps are end-to-end encrypted.

Design And Colors

Apple Watch Series 12 comes in Space Gray, Black, Light Gold and a new Dark Red, all in recycled aluminum, along with polished titanium finishes and a ceramic option in pure white and night blue. Apple Watch Ultra 4 is available in black and natural titanium, with a new titanium mesh band.

Battery Life, Price And Availability

Series 12 offers up to 24 hours of battery life, while Ultra 4 delivers over 2 days, with up to 45 hours in a new low power workout mode. Series 12 starts at $ 399, and Ultra 4 starts at $ 799. Both are available for pre-order today, arriving September 18.

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