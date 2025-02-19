Apple Introduces iPhone 16e in India, Phases Out iPhone SE

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 16e in India, expanding its latest lineup with a more budget-friendly option. At the same time, the company has quietly removed the iPhone SE from its official store, signaling the possible end of its affordable SE series.

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 16e in India, expanding its latest lineup with a more budget-friendly option. At the same time, the company has quietly removed the iPhone SE from its official store, signaling the possible end of its affordable SE series. Instead of releasing an iPhone SE 4, Apple has opted to add this new model to the iPhone 16 lineup. Below are the full specifications, price details, and availability information for the new device in India.

iPhone 16e: Price and Pre-Order Details in India

The base variant of the iPhone 16e, with 128GB storage, is priced at $599 (approximately Rs 49,500) in the US. In India, the model is available for Rs 59,900. For comparison, the standard iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900, making the iPhone 16e a more affordable alternative with a Rs 20,000 price difference.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e will begin on February 21, and deliveries will start from February 28. Customers looking for more storage can opt for the 256GB version, priced at Rs 69,900, while the top-tier 512GB model is available for Rs 89,900.

iPhone 16e: Specifications and Features

New Design and Display

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, housing the Face ID system for secure facial recognition. Apple has introduced an Action button instead of the traditional mute switch seen on the iPhone SE series. This Action button enables users to perform quick actions such as launching the camera or enabling Do Not Disturb mode. Additionally, Apple has replaced the Lightning port with a USB-C port, bringing the iPhone 16e in line with modern industry standards.

Performance and A18 Chip

Powered by Apple’s A18 chip, the iPhone 16e boasts significant performance improvements over previous models. The A18 features a 6-core CPU, which Apple claims is up to 80% faster than the A13 Bionic found in the iPhone 11. The device also includes a 4-core GPU for enhanced graphics performance and a 16-core Neural Engine, making it highly efficient for AI-driven tasks.

Apple has also integrated Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered features, into the iPhone 16e. This includes Genmoji, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration, allowing users to benefit from advanced AI capabilities.

Camera Capabilities

The iPhone 16e is equipped with a single 48MP Fusion rear camera, capable of capturing high-resolution images with remarkable detail. The camera system also includes a 2x Telephoto zoom feature, allowing users to zoom in while maintaining image quality. By default, photos are taken at 24MP, but users can switch to 48MP mode for even higher resolution shots. The camera also supports Portrait mode, Night mode, and HDR, ensuring quality photos in various lighting conditions.

For selfies and video calls, the iPhone 16e features a 12MP True Depth front camera with autofocus. On the video front, the device supports 4K recording at up to 60 frames per second and Dolby Vision, enhancing the quality of recorded content.

Battery Life and Connectivity Features

Apple claims that the iPhone 16e offers up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. The device supports wireless charging and features satellite connectivity options such as Messages via Satellite and Emergency SOS, providing users with emergency communication capabilities in areas with no cellular coverage.

The iPhone 16e also includes Crash Detection, which can automatically alert emergency services in case of a severe accident. However, Apple has not yet confirmed whether this emergency feature will be available in India or remain exclusive to the US market.