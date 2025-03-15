Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Apple Introduces ‘Surveyor’ App To Improve Apple Maps Accuracy With Crowdsourced Data

Apple Introduces ‘Surveyor’ App To Improve Apple Maps Accuracy With Crowdsourced Data

According to a report by MacRumors, the app focuses on gathering crucial street-level details such as road signs, traffic signals, and roadside infrastructure to ensure Apple Maps remains up to date and highly precise.

Apple Introduces ‘Surveyor’ App To Improve Apple Maps Accuracy With Crowdsourced Data


Apple has launched a new app called ‘Surveyor’, designed to collect real-world mapping data to enhance the accuracy and detail of Apple Maps. Unlike Apple’s consumer-facing applications, Surveyor is not publicly available and appears to be intended for partner companies tasked with mapping assignments.

According to a report by MacRumors, the app focuses on gathering crucial street-level details such as road signs, traffic signals, and roadside infrastructure to ensure Apple Maps remains up to date and highly precise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Does the Surveyor App Work?

Upon downloading the Surveyor app, users are prompted to “Open Partner App,” which redirects them to another application called Premise—a third-party platform that rewards users for completing various tasks such as:

  • Conducting surveys
  • Reporting local construction updates
  • Photographing specific locations

Based on app code strings found in Surveyor, it appears that users receiving mapping assignments via Premise will be required to:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Mount an iPhone in landscape mode
  • Capture images while driving along a designated route
  • Transmit the data back to Apple for map updates

Apple’s AI-Driven Mapping Strategy

Apple has stated that the Surveyor app collects road infrastructure data and uses it to precisely position objects on Apple Maps. This suggests that Apple is leveraging crowdsourced data collection to refine its navigation system, ensuring it remains accurate with even the smallest but crucial details.

While Premise is not officially listed as an Apple Maps partner, the integration of the two apps indicates a collaboration for continuous Apple Maps improvements.

Competing with Google Maps and Waze?

Apple’s move signals a shift toward community-driven mapping strategies, similar to those employed by Google Maps and Waze, both of which use real-time user-generated data to enhance navigation and accuracy.

With this initiative, Apple appears to be embracing AI-powered real-time updates, allowing for faster corrections, better navigation assistance, and improved location accuracy for users worldwide.

ALSO READ: Snapchat Users Locked Out Amid Widespread Service Disruption, Netizens React

Filed under

Apple Apple Maps Surveyor App

newsx

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk
newsx

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened
newsx

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza
newsx

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide
newsx

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch
newsx

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips