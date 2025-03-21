Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Apple iOS 18.4 Update: Visual Intelligence, Prioritised Notifications & More Features Coming Soon

Apple’s iOS 18.4 update is set to introduce Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro, prioritised notifications, new emojis, and Ambient Music for enhanced user experience.

Apple iOS 18.4 Update: Visual Intelligence, Prioritised Notifications & More Features Coming Soon


As March comes to an end, Apple is preparing to roll out the highly anticipated iOS 18.4 update, bringing significant improvements to Apple Intelligence and expanding its capabilities in India, particularly for English (India) users. Alongside this, several new features will enhance user experience across iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro, and older models.

Visual Intelligence Arrives for iPhone 15 Pro

Previously exclusive to iPhone 16 users, Apple’s Visual Intelligence feature is now coming to iPhone 15 Pro models. This advanced function allows users to access Visual Intelligence via the Action Button, making it more accessible. Additionally, iPhone 16 users will now have the flexibility to remap the Visual Intelligence trigger to the Action Button, instead of being restricted to the Camera Control button.

Prioritised Notifications to Enhance User Alerts

Apple is also introducing Prioritised Notifications in iOS 18.4, ensuring that critical alerts appear in a dedicated section on the lock screen. This feature will help users avoid missing important notifications while still allowing them to access all others as usual. Users can enable it by navigating to Settings > Notifications > Prioritised Notifications.

New Emojis Coming to iOS 18.4

Emojis remain a key part of communication, and iOS 18.4 is bringing several new additions, including:

  • Face with bags under eyes emoji
  • Fingerprint emoji
  • Leafless tree emoji
  • Root vegetable emoji
  • Shovel emoji
  • Splatter emoji
  • Harp emoji

Pause App Downloads Feature Finally Arrives

A long-awaited feature is making its way to iOS with the ability to pause app downloads directly from the App Store update list. Previously, users could only pause downloads by long-pressing the app icon on the Home Screen while an app was downloading or updating.

Ambient Music for Relaxation and Productivity

Another exciting addition to iOS 18.4 is Ambient Music, a feature that allows users to play background music through the Control Centre. Users will be able to select from categories such as:

  • Well-being
  • Chill
  • Productivity
  • Sleep

Additionally, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users will be able to program the Action Button to trigger Ambient Music directly.

With these enhancements, iOS 18.4 promises to deliver a more customised, intuitive, and engaging experience for Apple users worldwide.

Apple iOS 18.4 features iOS 18.4 release date iOS 18.4 update iPhone 15 Pro Visual Intelligence

