Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Apple has unveiled a host of new features for iCloud Mail with the upcoming iOS 18 update, aimed at simplifying email management and enhancing user experience.

According to MacRumors, this update is part of the broader iOS 18 release, which includes over 250 new features.

Among the notable improvements are several new tools designed to streamline email organization and maintenance.

According to MacRumors, users will now have access to advanced cleanup functionalities through the Mail app, iCloud.com, and iCloud Mail settings.

One significant addition is the new cleanup tools that allow users to manage their email storage more effectively.

These tools will enable users to set time-based rules for automatically deleting or archiving emails.

For instance, promotional emails that are unread and over a year old can be automatically purged or archived, helping to keep inboxes clutter-free.

According to MacRumors, this feature will utilize Mail categories, which are expected to be rolled out in a future update of iOS 18.

Another valuable enhancement is the bulk unsubscribe function.

This feature will assist users in unsubscribing from multiple senders simultaneously, with future emails from these sources being directed to Trash.

This aims to reduce the volume of unwanted emails and help users maintain a more organized inbox.

Although iOS 18 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 16, these specific iCloud Mail functionalities might be introduced in a subsequent update.

Users eager to take advantage of these new features will need to wait for the final rollout of the iCloud Mail updates.

