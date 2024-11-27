Apple iPhone 17 Air To Be The Slimmest iPhone Ever, But At A Cost- Know Here

There will be no physical SIM card tray on this phone and the fact that iPhone 17 Air is likely going to run only on the eSIM tech.

As the hype over the iPhone 16 series starts to die down, speculation over Apple’s next-generation iPhone 17 lineup is gaining attention!

What will be iPhone 17 like? how will it be different from other Generation iPhones? Everyone wants to know!

What we know so far, however still a rumour, is that of the four models that are expected to launch in 2025, the iPhone 17 Air, also known as the iPhone 17 Slim, will be the slimmest yet. But this ultra-slim design may come with some huge trade-offs.

Slimmest iPhone So Far

As reported by The Information, the iPhone 17 Air prototypes are measuring to be between 5mm and 6mm thick. This is a real difference from the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro that measure 7.8mm and 8.25mm, respectively.

If finalized, that will make the iPhone 17 Air one of the slimmest smartphones. This will even be riper than some feature phones for thickness.

How Will They Make it this ‘Ultra-Slim’?

There will be no physical SIM card tray on this phone and the fact that iPhone 17 Air is likely going to run only on the eSIM tech. Although Apple already does not use the iPhone 14 and newer forward, in the United States, it still has SIM trays available in markets like India, China, and regions in Europe. Whether iPhone 17 Air would drop globally or only in certain places remains to be seen.

The slimmer design could also lead to other several compromises:

1. Bigger Battery: Reports said the iPhone 17 Air is supposed to have a more modest battery compared to other variants, which may cause shorter battery life.

2. One Earpiece Speaker: The thinner size might only allow a single earpiece speaker with the absence of the bottom speaker grill that is in all current models.

3. Single-Camera Rear Setup: The rear-camera setup will supposedly feature only a single 48MP sensor, replacing the dual-camera configurations from the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

Design Not Finalized

However, nothing has been finalised yet. The iPhone 17 Air is said to be in an early stage of production in Foxconn, and Apple is studying ways to ease some of these design difficulties. So, the battery size, speaker configuration, or camera setup may change before the actual launch of the device.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the “Plus” model in the series, signaling a potential shift in Apple’s lineup strategy. Whether these design changes will result in a lower price point remains unknown.

