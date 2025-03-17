Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
Apple iPhone 17 Air To Be The Thinnest iPhone Yet; But A Port-Free Design Shelved—Here’s Why

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple initially planned to launch the iPhone 17 Air as its first completely port-free iPhone.

Apple iPhone 17 Air To Be The Thinnest iPhone Yet; But A Port-Free Design Shelved—Here’s Why


Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air is making waves ahead of its anticipated fall launch, with new leaks and reports shedding light on its design and features. Touted as Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to introduce a sleek 9.5mm profile, but an even bolder vision for a completely port-free device was reportedly abandoned due to regulatory concerns.

Apple’s Ambitious Port-Free Vision Shelved

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple initially planned to launch the iPhone 17 Air as its first completely port-free iPhone. The idea was to eliminate the USB-C port and rely entirely on wireless charging and cloud-based data syncing. However, Apple ultimately decided to keep the USB-C port, mainly to comply with European Union (EU) regulations that mandated the adoption of the standard.

Despite shelving the port-free concept for now, Gurman suggests that the iPhone 17 Air “foreshadows a move to slimmer models without charging ports” in future releases. The success of this model could determine Apple’s next steps in designing even sleeker, portless devices.

Slimmest iPhone Yet with Redesigned Components

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and Dynamic Island. To achieve its ultra-thin design, Apple has reportedly redesigned key components, including the display, silicon chips, and software, to maintain efficiency without sacrificing battery life. The model will include a Titanium frame, making it lightweight yet durable.

However, the device’s thin profile led to a smaller battery, prompting Apple to optimize power consumption. The company’s engineers have worked to improve efficiency so that the iPhone 17 Air’s battery life remains comparable to existing models.

Cameras and Performance

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to sport a 48-megapixel single rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. It is also expected to include Apple’s first in-house 5G modem and Wi-Fi chip, along with an A18 or A19 chip and 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features.

Pricing and Launch Details

Apple is expected to price the iPhone 17 Air between $1,299 and $1,500 (₹1,09,000 – ₹1,26,000), positioning it between the standard iPhone 17 and the high-end Pro models. The iPhone 17 series, which will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2025.

