Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro could bring one of the biggest hardware upgrades in recent years despite keeping a design that looks familiar. Expected to launch in September, the upcoming Pro lineup is tipped to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple’s new A20 Pro processor, upgraded cameras, better satellite connectivity and longer battery life. Reports also suggest Apple may skip the standard iPhone 18 this year as it expands its portfolio with foldable iPhone models, leaving the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max as the expected flagship launches.

Display and performance upgrades could define Apple iPhone 18 Pro

One of the biggest reported changes on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro is a smaller Dynamic Island. Leaks suggest Apple could place part of the Face ID hardware beneath the display, reducing the size of the cutout while keeping the existing Face ID experience unchanged.

Reportedly, it is also rumored that the smartphones will come with the A20 Pro chip that reportedly will be fabricated on the 2nm node at TSMC. This is likely to give way to better performance along with more power-efficient devices than their predecessor models. Apple will still offer its products in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes but with LTPO+ screen technology.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera and connectivity may receive major improvements

The other improvement would be in the field of photography when Apple launches the Apple iPhone 18 Pro. As per the rumor, the company would add a variable aperture to the 48MP Fusion camera. This would give the users control over the amount of light reaching the lens.

Reports also indicate Apple could simplify the Camera Control button by removing touch sensitivity and haptic feedback. Instead, the button is expected to work entirely through pressure-sensitive input.

Battery, colours and Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max changes tipped

Connectivity may improve through Apple’s new C2 modem, which is expected to deliver better cellular performance and improved power efficiency. The modem is also tipped to support 5G satellite connectivity, allowing internet access even in places without traditional mobile or Wi-Fi networks. The lineup is also rumoured to include Apple’s next-generation N2 wireless chip.

As per reports, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a nearly 10% larger battery along with a slightly thicker body. Apple may also introduce a new Dark Cherry colour alongside Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver. The rear Ceramic Shield area is tipped to receive a more seamless frosted finish, while the overall design of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to remain largely unchanged despite the hardware upgrades.

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