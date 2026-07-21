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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design

Apple iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to launch with a smaller Dynamic Island, A20 Pro 2nm chip, upgraded 48MP camera, 5G satellite connectivity, bigger battery and new colour options.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro latest leaks and updates (Image: X/ @Pawankalhans)
Apple iPhone 18 Pro latest leaks and updates (Image: X/ @Pawankalhans)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 15:20 IST

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro could bring one of the biggest hardware upgrades in recent years despite keeping a design that looks familiar. Expected to launch in September, the upcoming Pro lineup is tipped to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, Apple’s new A20 Pro processor, upgraded cameras, better satellite connectivity and longer battery life. Reports also suggest Apple may skip the standard iPhone 18 this year as it expands its portfolio with foldable iPhone models, leaving the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max as the expected flagship launches.

Display and performance upgrades could define Apple iPhone 18 Pro

One of the biggest reported changes on the Apple iPhone 18 Pro is a smaller Dynamic Island. Leaks suggest Apple could place part of the Face ID hardware beneath the display, reducing the size of the cutout while keeping the existing Face ID experience unchanged.

Reportedly, it is also rumored that the smartphones will come with the A20 Pro chip that reportedly will be fabricated on the 2nm node at TSMC. This is likely to give way to better performance along with more power-efficient devices than their predecessor models. Apple will still offer its products in 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes but with LTPO+ screen technology.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera and connectivity may receive major improvements

The other improvement would be in the field of photography when Apple launches the Apple iPhone 18 Pro. As per the rumor, the company would add a variable aperture to the 48MP Fusion camera. This would give the users control over the amount of light reaching the lens.

Reports also indicate Apple could simplify the Camera Control button by removing touch sensitivity and haptic feedback. Instead, the button is expected to work entirely through pressure-sensitive input.

Battery, colours and Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max changes tipped

Connectivity may improve through Apple’s new C2 modem, which is expected to deliver better cellular performance and improved power efficiency. The modem is also tipped to support 5G satellite connectivity, allowing internet access even in places without traditional mobile or Wi-Fi networks. The lineup is also rumoured to include Apple’s next-generation N2 wireless chip.

As per reports, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a nearly 10% larger battery along with a slightly thicker body. Apple may also introduce a new Dark Cherry colour alongside Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver. The rear Ceramic Shield area is tipped to receive a more seamless frosted finish, while the overall design of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to remain largely unchanged despite the hardware upgrades.

Also Read: Google Pixel 11a Leaks Reveal Tensor G6 Chipset, 120Hz Display, MediaTek Modem; Check What’s New   

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Expected Launch: Here’s What Latest Leaks Reveal About Camera And Design

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