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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch on September 9 with new colours, A20 Pro chip, upgraded cameras, larger batteries, up to 2TB storage and premium pricing in India.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour. Image Credit: @theapplehub/X
iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour. Image Credit: @theapplehub/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 13:36 IST

Apple is all set to introduce its next batch of smartphones, known as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India and across other global markets. So far, the company hasn’t divulged many details about its upcoming smartphones. However, thanks to some new leaks, people now know what kind of expectations they could have from the phones. Korean leaker yeux1122 has uploaded an online video that supposedly shows the iPhone 18 Pro line-up before its official launch. The video includes the Pro Max in dark cherry colour and the regular Pro in blue.

Expected Display And Design Of iPhones

As per existing rumours, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are going to have display size of 6.3 inch and 6.9 inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED respectively.

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Chipset And Performance

Under the hood, the devices are tipped to run on Apple’s new A20 Pro chipset, likely paired with the company’s custom C2 modem. Reports also suggest the Pro series could come equipped with 12GB of RAM, along with storage options going up to a massive 2TB, catering to power users who rely heavily on their devices for content and multitasking.

Camera Setup And Battery Life

On the camera front, leaks point toward a triple 48MP rear camera setup across the Pro models. Battery capacity is expected to differ between the two devices, with the iPhone 18 Pro rumoured to house a 4,288mAh battery, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max could pack a bigger battery ranging between 5,425mAh and 5,567mAh.

When Will The Phones Launch?

The Surprise and Shine event from Apple, which was highly anticipated by tech enthusiasts, has been officially announced by Apple to occur on September 9th. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup will be introduced at this event and is expected to go into the Indian and international markets simultaneously.

Expected Price In India

Regarding price, initial estimates indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro would cost about Rs 1,39,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max would come in at a price point of nearly Rs 1,59,900. This information has been gleaned from various industry sources and should only be taken as estimates.

What To Expect Next?

With the launch just around the corner, more leaks and last minute details are likely to surface, giving buyers an even clearer picture of what Apple’s newest Pro lineup will finally look like once it is officially unveiled.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Series Launching On September 9: Check Expected Specifications, Pricing, Camera Upgrades And More Feature

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Colour Options Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch: What We Know

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