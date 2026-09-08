Apple iPhone 18 Series Launching On September 9: Check Expected Specifications, Pricing, Camera Upgrades And More Feature

Apple has officially confirmed its next big launch event, titled “Surprise and Shine,” for Wednesday, September 9, 2026. The keynote will be held live from Apple Park, starting at 10 am Pacific Time, 1 pm Eastern Time and 6 pm UK time, and will be streamed online for viewers around the world.

A Split Launch Strategy This Year

Unlike previous years, Apple is not expected to unveil its entire iPhone lineup in one go. Instead of introducing four new iPhones in September, the iPhone 18 lineup will roll out across fall 2026 and spring 2027. The September event is expected to focus entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple’s first foldable iPhone, while the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air are reportedly being held back until spring 2027.

What’s Changing Under The Hood

The Pro models are expected to keep their familiar 6.3 inch and 6.9 inch display sizes, while the A20 Pro chip will reportedly be built on TSMC’s 2nm process for the first time. The Pro lineup is also tipped to come with 12GB of RAM, along with Apple’s own C2 cellular modem replacing third-party chips.

Camera Upgrades In Focus

On the camera front, leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will feature a variable aperture main camera, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to carry a larger battery to support heavier everyday use.

Foldable Phone From Apple Is Expected to Draw All the Attention

In addition to the Pro models, Apple is reportedly set to release the much talked about foldable iPhone. The gadget is predicted to have a book style shape with 5.5 and 7.8 inches screens and to use Touch ID technology, rather than Face ID. Two rear cameras without a telephoto lens are also reported to be included in the foldable phone, which will most likely cost above 2,000 dollars.

Pricing Expectations

The exact pricing details are not released by Apple yet but can be inferred from last year’s range. So, while the iPhone 17 was initially sold for 799 dollars, the iPhone 17 Pro costs 1,099 dollars and the Pro Max 1,199 dollars. Therefore, the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro might start from 1,099 to 1,199 dollars and that of the foldable go well beyond that.

When Can Buyers Expect The Phones

Pre-orders from the UK will begin on Friday, September 11, with retail sales scheduled to start on Friday, September 18.

The Broader Perspective

This is a departure from Apple’s established strategy of Apple as it adopts a similar model that many other competing smartphones have adopted in terms of releasing their flagships. This is a method where flagship devices are released at various times throughout the year without being grouped into one September event.

Before Apple officially unveils their new devices on September 9, most of the details about the iPhone 18 series are just rumours and speculation.

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