Apple iPhone Duo Launch Tonight? Expected Price in India, Specs, Camera, Display and Processor Details

Apple is gearing up to host its “Surprise and Shine” event tonight, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to headline the evening. But the moment everyone’s really waiting for could be something else entirely, Apple’s first real step into foldable phones. Early rumours pointed to the name iPhone Ultra, though the buzz has since shifted toward a new name, the iPhone Duo. Here’s a rundown of everything reportedly known about it so far.

Apple iPhone Duo: Expected Specifications

Word is the iPhone Duo will open up to a 7.8-inch inner display, with a smaller 5.5-inch screen sitting on the cover. Thickness-wise, it’s said to come in at around 4.5mm unfolded and closer to 9.5mm once folded shut. Powering things could be Apple’s A20 Pro chip, backed by 12GB of RAM and storage options stretching up to 1TB or even 2TB. A 4,883mAh battery is also part of the rumoured package.

On the camera front, expect a dual rear setup built around two 48MP sensors. For selfies and video calls, both the cover screen and the inner display are tipped to carry 18MP cameras of their own.

Apple iPhone Duo: Expected Price And Color In India

If the rumours hold up, the iPhone Duo could launch in India at a price starting somewhere around Rs 2.82 lakh, with the top-end variant climbing as high as Rs 3.4 lakh. Colour options are said to be limited to two choices, Dark Blue paired with Black, and White paired with Silver.

When And Where To Catch The Apple Event

Apple’s Surprise and Shine event goes live tonight, September 9, with the keynote kicking off at 10:30 PM IST for viewers in India. Those wanting to watch can head to the Apple Events website, or simply catch the stream on Apple’s official YouTube channel or through the Apple TV app, whichever’s easiest.

Also Read: Apple Event 2026 Today: iPhone 18 Series Launch, India Livestream Time, How to Watch and What to Expect