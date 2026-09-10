Apple iPhone Price Hike In India: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 18 Pro Get Costlier; Check New Prices And Biggest Increase

Apple has revised the pricing of its iPhone lineup in India following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series, pushing up costs across both current and older models.

iPhone 17 Price Revision

The iPhone 17 was launched starting at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB version and is now priced at Rs 99,900. The 512GB version now costs Rs 1,24,900. The phone comes in five finish options, mist blue, sage, lavender, black and white.

New Prices Across The Lineup

Model Launch Price Revised Price Price Change iPhone 17e Rs 64,900 Rs 79,900 Rs 15,000 iPhone 16 Rs 79,900 Rs 89,900 Rs 10,000 iPhone 17 Rs 82,900 Rs 99,900 Rs 17,000 iPhone Air Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,49,900 Rs 30,000

Biggest Increase

The iPhone Air records the steepest hike in the lineup, rising by Rs 30,000 from its original price of Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,49,900. The iPhone 17 follows with a Rs 17,000 increase, while the iPhone 17e and iPhone 16 see hikes of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

iPhone 17 Features And Specifications

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, a feature previously limited to Pro models, along with peak brightness of 3,000 nits and an always on display. The screen uses Ceramic Shield 2 with an anti-reflective layer to reduce glare. The phone runs on the A19 chip, tuned to support upcoming AI features and higher refresh rate gaming.

On the camera side, the rear setup pairs a 48MP primary sensor with an optical 2x telephoto crop along with an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera has been switched to an 18MP square sensor, allowing wide landscape style portraits without rotating the phone, and adds Center Stage to keep subjects centered during video calls. Apple says the iPhone 17 offers up to 30 hours of video playback, 8 hours more than the iPhone 16.

iPhone Air Features And Specifications

The iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, an always on display and Dynamic Island, along with 3,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on the A19 Pro chip, paired with a 48MP Fusion rear camera and an 18MP Center Stage front camera. Apple says the battery offers up to 27 hours of video playback, with support for both fast and wireless charging.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is Apple’s New Pro iPhone Really Worth The Upgrade?