Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Apple Issues Urgent Security Update For iPhone, iPad, And Mac Users Amid Exploited Vulnerability

Apple Issues Urgent Security Update For iPhone, iPad, And Mac Users Amid Exploited Vulnerability

The vulnerability is linked to WebKit, the engine that powers Apple’s Safari browser and many other applications across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. If exploited, attackers could gain unauthorized access by tricking users into visiting malicious websites, potentially compromising sensitive data.

Apple Issues Urgent Security Update For iPhone, iPad, And Mac Users Amid Exploited Vulnerability


Apple has rolled out an urgent security update for iPhones, iPads, and Macs to fix a serious WebKit vulnerability (CVE-2025-24201) that hackers have already exploited in sophisticated attacks. The company is urging users to update their devices immediately to prevent further security risks.

Affected Devices

The zero-day vulnerability impacts a wide range of Apple devices, including:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • iPhones: iPhone XS and later models
  • iPads: iPad Pro (13-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 3rd gen and later), iPad Pro (11-inch, 1st gen and later), iPad Air (3rd gen and later), iPad (7th gen and later), and iPad mini (5th gen and later)
  • Macs: Devices running macOS Sequoia
  • Other Apple Products: Apple Vision Pro

What is the Security Threat?

The vulnerability is linked to WebKit, the engine that powers Apple’s Safari browser and many other applications across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. If exploited, attackers could gain unauthorized access by tricking users into visiting malicious websites, potentially compromising sensitive data.

Apple acknowledged the severity of the flaw, stating, “This is a supplementary fix for an attack that was blocked in iOS 17.2. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 17.2.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apple’s Fix: Latest Software Versions

To counteract the security threat, Apple has released patches in its latest software updates:

  • iOS 18.3.2
  • iPadOS 18.3.2
  • macOS Sequoia 15.3.2
  • visionOS 2.3.2
  • Safari 18.3.1

These updates include enhanced security checks to prevent unauthorized access and hacking attempts.

How to Update Your Device

Apple strongly recommends updating all affected devices immediately. Here’s how you can install the latest update:

For iPhones and iPads:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Go to General > Software Update.
  3. If an update is available, tap Download and Install.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.

For Macs:

  1. Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner.
  2. Select System Settings (or System Preferences on older macOS versions).
  3. Click Software Update.
  4. If an update is available, click Update Now.

For Apple Vision Pro:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Go to Software Update under General.
  3. Tap Download and Install if an update is available.

Why You Should Update Now

Even though this flaw was mainly exploited in targeted attacks, delaying the update could leave users vulnerable to evolving cyber threats. Once installed, Apple’s software updates cannot be downgraded, ensuring that devices remain secure.

This is not the first time Apple has had to patch a critical security flaw. In recent months, the company has issued multiple urgent updates to protect users from vulnerabilities exploited by hackers.

ALSO READ: Google And Apple Accused Of Blocking Competition In Mobile Browser Market: UK Regulator

Filed under

Apple iPad iPhone Mac Security Threat

newsx

Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14
Malhar Meat

What Is Malhar Meat? All About Malhar Certification Controversy Over ‘100% Hindu’ Mutton
newsx

US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Says, ‘Not Unique To India’
Bhang

What Is The Mythological Link Of Bhang To Lord Shiva And Why Do Indians Drink...
Putin and Trump

Talks With US On Ukraine Ceasefire Plan Possible As Early As Today: Russian Ministry Spokesperson
Israel Sends Humanitarian

Israel Delivers 10,000 Humanitarian Aid Packages To Syrian Druze Communities
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14

Holi 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed In Delhi On March 14

What Is Malhar Meat? All About Malhar Certification Controversy Over ‘100% Hindu’ Mutton

What Is Malhar Meat? All About Malhar Certification Controversy Over ‘100% Hindu’ Mutton

US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Says, ‘Not Unique To India’

US Filmmaker Adam Ellick Mocks Indian Flyers, Internet Says, ‘Not Unique To India’

What Is The Mythological Link Of Bhang To Lord Shiva And Why Do Indians Drink It On Holi?

What Is The Mythological Link Of Bhang To Lord Shiva And Why Do Indians Drink...

Talks With US On Ukraine Ceasefire Plan Possible As Early As Today: Russian Ministry Spokesperson

Talks With US On Ukraine Ceasefire Plan Possible As Early As Today: Russian Ministry Spokesperson

Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court Ahead Of ‘Lengthy & Complex’ Trial

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband Ranbir Kapoor | Watch

Alia Bhatt Flaunts Simple 22K Chanderi Suit At Her Pre-Birthday Celebration; Cuts Cake With Husband

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s What They Discussed

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Visit Aamir Khan Ahead of His 60th Birthday: Here’s

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To