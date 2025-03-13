Apple Issues Urgent Security Update For iPhone, iPad, And Mac Users Amid Exploited Vulnerability

The vulnerability is linked to WebKit, the engine that powers Apple’s Safari browser and many other applications across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. If exploited, attackers could gain unauthorized access by tricking users into visiting malicious websites, potentially compromising sensitive data.

Apple has rolled out an urgent security update for iPhones, iPads, and Macs to fix a serious WebKit vulnerability (CVE-2025-24201) that hackers have already exploited in sophisticated attacks. The company is urging users to update their devices immediately to prevent further security risks.

Affected Devices

The zero-day vulnerability impacts a wide range of Apple devices, including:

iPhones: iPhone XS and later models

iPads: iPad Pro (13-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 3rd gen and later), iPad Pro (11-inch, 1st gen and later), iPad Air (3rd gen and later), iPad (7th gen and later), and iPad mini (5th gen and later)

Macs: Devices running macOS Sequoia

Other Apple Products: Apple Vision Pro

What is the Security Threat?

The vulnerability is linked to WebKit, the engine that powers Apple’s Safari browser and many other applications across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. If exploited, attackers could gain unauthorized access by tricking users into visiting malicious websites, potentially compromising sensitive data.

Apple acknowledged the severity of the flaw, stating, “This is a supplementary fix for an attack that was blocked in iOS 17.2. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 17.2.”

Apple’s Fix: Latest Software Versions

To counteract the security threat, Apple has released patches in its latest software updates:

iOS 18.3.2

iPadOS 18.3.2

macOS Sequoia 15.3.2

visionOS 2.3.2

Safari 18.3.1

These updates include enhanced security checks to prevent unauthorized access and hacking attempts.

How to Update Your Device

Apple strongly recommends updating all affected devices immediately. Here’s how you can install the latest update:

For iPhones and iPads:

Open the Settings app. Go to General > Software Update . If an update is available, tap Download and Install . Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.

For Macs:

Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner. Select System Settings (or System Preferences on older macOS versions). Click Software Update . If an update is available, click Update Now .

For Apple Vision Pro:

Open Settings . Go to Software Update under General . Tap Download and Install if an update is available.

Why You Should Update Now

Even though this flaw was mainly exploited in targeted attacks, delaying the update could leave users vulnerable to evolving cyber threats. Once installed, Apple’s software updates cannot be downgraded, ensuring that devices remain secure.

This is not the first time Apple has had to patch a critical security flaw. In recent months, the company has issued multiple urgent updates to protect users from vulnerabilities exploited by hackers.

