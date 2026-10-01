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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone

Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone

Learn how to set up Apple Pay on iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro, add your card, verify it, and make secure payments with your Apple devices.

Apple Pay is supported on compatible iPhone models with Face ID or Touch ID. (Source:Social Media)
Apple Pay is supported on compatible iPhone models with Face ID or Touch ID. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 15:22 IST

Apple Pay is now available in India, giving people a simple way to pay using compatible Apple devices. At launch, the service works on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, while support for Mac is expected to come later. With Apple Pay, users can add supported credit cards to the Wallet app and use them to make payments at stores. It can also be used to pay for purchases made through apps and websites, making everyday payments more convenient.

Which Devices Support Apple Pay?

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Apple Pay works with several Apple devices. If you’re wondering whether your device supports it, check the list below.

iPhone: Apple Pay is supported on compatible iPhone models with Face ID or Touch ID. You can use your iPhone to make contactless payments at supported stores.

Apple Watch: Compatible Apple Watch models can also be used with Apple Pay. Once your card is added, you can pay by bringing your watch close to a contactless payment terminal.

iPad: Apple Pay is available on supported iPad models. On iPad, it can be used mainly for purchases in apps and on supported websites.

Mac: Compatible Mac models can also support Apple Pay for online purchases. Availability and features may depend on the Mac model and whether it has Touch ID or is paired with an Apple device.

How to Set Up Apple Pay on iPad, Mac and Vision Pro

  • On iPad and Apple Vision Pro: Open Settings, go to Wallet & Apple Pay, tap Add Card, and follow the instructions to add and verify your card.
  • On Mac with Touch ID: Open System Settings, select Wallet & Apple Pay, and click Add Card. Follow the steps to enter your card details and complete the verification with your card issuer.
  • On Mac without Touch ID: You can use a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch to complete Apple Pay purchases. On your iPhone, open Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay and turn on Allow Payments on Mac.

How to Add a Credit or Debit Card on iPhone

  • Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.
  • Tap the “+” (Add) button.
  • Select Debit or Credit Card.
  • Tap Continue and follow the instructions on the screen.
  • Scan your card using the iPhone camera or enter the card details manually.
  • Enter any additional information requested by your bank.
  • Complete the verification process through your bank or card issuer.
  • Once verified, your card will be added to Apple Wallet and ready to use.

Also Read: Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

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Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone
Tags: add card to Apple PayApple Pay guideApple Pay on iPadApple Pay on MacApple Pay on Vision ProApple Pay paymentsApple Pay setupApple Walletapple-payhow to set up Apple Pay

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Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone
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Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone
Apple Pay India: How To Set Up, Add Credit, Debit Cards And Make Payments With iPhone
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