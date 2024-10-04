Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Apple is gearing up to expand its retail presence with plans to open more stores across India, following the success of its initial stores in Mumbai and Delhi, which debuted in April 2023.

In the latest development on the iPhone 16 series launch that includes four models – the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

While earlier reports indicated that only the Pro variants would be manufactured in India, recent updates suggest that all four models will now be produced in the country.

Additionally, Apple is gearing up to expand its retail presence with plans to open more stores across India, following the success of its initial stores in Mumbai and Delhi, which debuted in April 2023.

Apple Stores in India

According to a report by MoneyControl, Apple is planning to establish four new retail stores in India. These will include a second store in Mumbai and new locations in Bengaluru, Pune, and the Delhi-NCR region. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail, reportedly expressed the company’s excitement about expanding its presence in India, acknowledging the success of the existing stores.

The report notes that Apple’s two current stores have been key to the company’s growth in India, contributing to more than 20 percent of its total sales in the country, as per industry analysts.

iPhone 16 Manufacturing in India

In a significant shift, Apple has begun manufacturing the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in India. These locally-produced handsets will soon be available for purchase both domestically and for export. Furthermore, reports suggest that Apple will be manufacturing its entire iPhone 16 lineup in India, marking a major milestone in its efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese production.

Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics have been assigned different roles in this initiative. Foxconn will handle the production of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, while Pegatron will produce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro. Tata Electronics is tasked with manufacturing the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

India’s Growing Role in Apple’s Manufacturing

Apple has been steadily increasing its manufacturing footprint in India, already producing iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 models in the country. According to the Economic Survey 2023-2024, India accounted for 14 percent of global iPhone production, assembling devices worth $14 billion (approximately Rs. 1,400 crore).

The Indian government is reportedly encouraging Apple to expand its entire manufacturing operation within the country. This push is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and further solidify India as a key player in Apple’s global supply chain as the tech giant diversifies away from its dependence on China.

