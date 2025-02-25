Apple Pledges $500 Billion U.S. Investment, Plans New AI Server Factory In Texas And 20,000 Jobs

Apple to invest $500B in the U.S., creating 20,000 jobs and building a Texas AI server factory. Move aligns with efforts to avoid potential tariffs on imports.

Apple has announced a major commitment to expand its operations in the United States, pledging to invest over $500 billion in the next four years. The plan includes hiring 20,000 new employees and constructing a server factory in Texas, set to open in 2026.

The announcement follows comments from former President Donald Trump, who recently stated that Apple CEO Tim Cook had assured him the company would shift manufacturing from Mexico to the U.S. to avoid tariffs. Trump’s ongoing warnings about imposing tariffs on Chinese-made products have put pressure on tech giants, potentially impacting iPhone production costs.

In a statement, Cook reaffirmed Apple’s commitment to U.S. innovation, saying, “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future.”

A key highlight of Apple’s investment is the planned Houston-based server factory, which will manufacture servers supporting Apple Intelligence, the company’s latest AI-powered features. Apple claims this facility will generate “thousands of jobs” and strengthen its AI infrastructure.

This move is reminiscent of Apple’s 2018 announcement, during Trump’s first term, when the company pledged to create 20,000 new jobs as part of a $350 billion U.S. investment. At the time, Trump had also considered tariffs that could have impacted iPhone pricing, though those measures were never implemented.

With this latest investment, Apple is reinforcing its presence in the U.S. and expanding its AI capabilities while navigating shifting trade policies.

