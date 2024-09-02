Apple Set to Launch Affordable Magic Keyboard for Future Low-End iPads: Report

Apple continues to push the boundaries of tablet computing with the release of its latest iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.

Apple continues to push the boundaries of tablet computing with the release of its latest iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. Known for their sleek design and premium build, these new models were accompanied by a fresh set of accessories, including the redesigned Magic Keyboard. This latest version features a metal palm rest, a row of function keys, and a larger trackpad, enhancing the typing and navigation experience to resemble that of a laptop, thus allowing users to get more out of their iPads compared to traditional notebooks.

Amidst speculations of upcoming low-end and mid-range iPad models, there is now news of a new Magic Keyboard accessory specifically designed for these iPads, broadening Apple’s appeal to a wider range of users.

Apple’s Strategy: New Magic Keyboard for Entry-Level iPads

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a new Magic Keyboard accessory aimed at future low-end iPad models. In his recent newsletter, Gurman discussed Apple’s broader strategy and hinted at a new keyboard that would resemble the current Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro but would omit some of the premium design elements.

The report suggests that while the new keyboard accessory will draw inspiration from its high-end counterpart in terms of aesthetics, it may not include certain luxurious features like the metal palm rest seen in the Pro models. However, it remains unclear whether this upcoming accessory will incorporate a trackpad—a staple in Apple’s current lineup of iPad keyboards.

Current iPad Lineup and the Need for New Accessories

Apple’s latest tablet range includes various models, each with its own set of compatible keyboard accessories. Most recently, Apple released a new iPad Air alongside the iPad Pro models, introducing a larger 13-inch variant. However, this new iPad Air did not necessitate a redesigned Magic Keyboard, as it continued to utilize the existing accessory.

Currently, the iPad Mini stands as the only Apple tablet without an official keyboard accessory, creating a gap that the rumored new Magic Keyboard could potentially fill. Gurman’s sources indicate that the parts for the new accessory are being sourced by Apple’s suppliers, and it is designed for an “entry-level iPad or the new iPad Air.” Though the new accessory may not feature a metal palm rest, it is expected to offer other enhancements, such as a row of function keys akin to those found on the latest iPad Pro keyboard accessory.

Expected Launch Timeline and Future iPad Models

Gurman predicts that the affordable Magic Keyboard accessory will be released by the “middle of next year,” aligning with earlier reports that Apple plans to launch new iPad Air models featuring OLED displays in 2026. The iPad Mini is also expected to undergo a significant upgrade, with a transition to an 8.3-inch OLED display, further enriching Apple’s diverse iPad lineup.