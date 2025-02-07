Apple Set To Launch iPhone SE 4 Next Week: Here’s What to Expect

With Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 just weeks away (March 3), other brands like Samsung and OnePlus will unveil new smartphones. Apple wants to launch its device before that to avoid losing potential customers.

Apple fans, get ready! The much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 could be unveiled as soon as next week. According to reports from Bloomberg and other sources, Apple is fast-tracking the launch of its most affordable iPhone, giving mid-range smartphone buyers something to look forward to.

What’s New in the iPhone SE 4?

Apple last launched an iPhone SE model in 2022, and this new version promises some major upgrades. Here’s what we can expect:

A Bigger, Modern Display

Say goodbye to the home button! The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch full-screen display, a big change from the previous SE models.

It may still have a notch, but it could finally support Face ID instead of Touch ID.

A Powerful New Chipset

Reports suggest that the SE 4 will run on Apple’s A18 chip, the same processor expected in the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

This means faster performance, better efficiency, and a longer-lasting battery.

A Major Camera Upgrade

Apple might upgrade the SE 4’s single rear camera to 48MP, a huge jump from the 12MP camera in the 2022 model.

While it won’t have multiple lenses like the Pro models, improved software and AI enhancements could help capture stunning photos.

Why Is Apple Releasing the SE 4 Now?

To Boost Sales

Apple’s global smartphone market share dropped in the last quarter of 2024. A new, more affordable iPhone can help attract more buyers.

To Stay Ahead of Competition

With Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 just weeks away (March 3), other brands like Samsung and OnePlus will unveil new smartphones. Apple wants to launch its device before that to avoid losing potential customers.

To Control the Narrative

By launching early, Apple can keep the focus on the SE 4 before the flood of new Android phone releases starts making headlines.

How Much Will the iPhone SE 4 Cost?

The 2022 iPhone SE launched at â‚¹39,999 ($429).

The SE 4 is expected to be slightly more expensive due to its design and hardware upgrades.

The iPhone SE 4 could be one of Apple’s biggest mid-range releases in years. With a modern design, a powerful A18 chip, and a much-improved camera, it’s shaping up to be a great option for those who want an iPhone without the high price tag.

