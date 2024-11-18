Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Apple Set To Launch Second-Generation ‘AirTag 2’ In 2025

Apple has been dealing with some key privacy and security issues that have marred the original AirTag, which it launched in 2021.

Apple is set to release the second-generation AirTag in mid-2025, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. With the codenamed B589, the new model is believed to have significant improvements in terms of the range connectivity, privacy and security.

The New Features!

AirTag 2 is supposed to feature a U2 generation Ultra Wideband chipset. This would naturally allow for an improvement in wireless connectivity and the exactness of the location of what has been tagged.

So, in theory, the application would find keys, wallets, or bags significantly faster. The range of the product is also expected to have appreciable improvements over the predecessor, and that is something that solves reliability issues.

What were the issues with AirTag?

According to reports, Apple has been dealing with some key privacy and security issues that have marred the original AirTag, which it launched in 2021. Reports claim the new model will come with stronger anti-stalking features and also adjustments to the hardware for tampering prevention, such as alterations in the built-in speaker. The modification is expected to slow down misuse, including incidents reported under the first-generation AirTag over unauthorized tracking.

While the first generation of AirTag had become a great tool to track personal items, it brought back criticism regarding privacy issues. Therefore, Apple rolled out a series of software updates with audible alerts and other notifications aimed at use against misuse. The new AirTag 2 takes this a step forward with enhanced hardware and privacy features.

Production tests for AirTag 2 are reported to be over, and it’s likely that mass production is soon on the horizon. Design for the second-generation device is likely to be substantially similar to the first, but it will enjoy a somewhat revised, circular form factor with added strength.

Selling Price?

The AirTag is selling at ₹3,490 for a unit and ₹11,900 for a pack of four. While being more secure and efficient, the new one will keep the sleekness of the previous one intact.
And another report cites that the second generation AirTag may come featuring compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro headset, which can open up new functions for users.

Among the lineup devices of devices Apple is said to be launching in 2025 includes, allegedly, a next-generation iPhone SE and several hardware innovations, the AirTag 2 is one of them.

AirTag AirTag 2 Apple
