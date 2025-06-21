Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Sued by Shareholders Over Delayed Siri AI Features, Stock Takes A $900 Billion Punch

Apple Sued by Shareholders Over Delayed Siri AI Features, Stock Takes A $900 Billion Punch

Apple faces a class action lawsuit from shareholders over allegedly misleading claims about AI integration into Siri. Investors say delays in AI upgrades for iPhone 16 led to a $900B loss in market value. The case was filed in California, naming Tim Cook and top executives as defendants.

Apple gets sued
Apple gets sued

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 09:10:04 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Apple’s back in court—shocker, right? This time, shareholders are gunning for them in a class action suit, basically saying, “Hey, you hyped up Siri’s AI and cost us a fortune.” 

The case landed Friday in a San Francisco federal court, and yeah, people are ticked off. They’re blaming Apple’s talk about AI upgrades for tanking the stock and burning through billions.

Investors Blame Siri Delays for iPhone Slump  

Here’s the deal: Anyone holding Apple stock from June 2024 to June 2025 is covered by this lawsuit. The investors are salty because, apparently, Apple kept saying Siri’s AI glow-up was just around the corner—something that was supposed to make the iPhone 16 a must-have. Spoiler: It didn’t happen. With all the delays, sales projections fizzled, and the stock took a nosedive.

Remember when Apple hyped “Apple Intelligence” at the 2024 WWDC? Yeah, investors do too. They bought into the idea that Siri was about to become your genius best friend. But those announcements, apparently, were more sizzle than steak. Shareholders are saying they felt downright duped.

No Working Siri Prototype? Investors Cry Foul  

Here’s the kicker: According to the lawsuit, Apple never even had a real, working AI-powered Siri ready to go. Not for the iPhone 16, not even close. The gap between what was promised and what actually existed? Let’s just say, that’s the whole reason these investors are fuming.

By March 2025, the cracks showed. Rumors started flying—Apple was bumping major Siri AI upgrades to 2026. By the time WWDC 2025 rolled around, Apple’s AI news landed with a thud.

Analysts weren’t impressed. Shareholders? Even less so. They say this whole timeline mess just proved Apple had been way too optimistic, if not totally misleading.

Apple’s Stock Takes a $900 Billion Punch  

If you haven’t checked your portfolio lately, maybe don’t. Apple’s stock hit its highest point ever on December 26, 2024—then did a full swan dive.

According to this lawsuit, Apple’s market value dropped by about 25%, which is, oh, only $900 billion. Ouch. Even for Apple, that’s gotta sting.

Names are being named. CEO Tim Cook, CFO Kevan Parekh, and ex-CFO Luca Maestri are all listed as defendants. Leading the charge? Some guy named Eric Tucker. He and the other shareholders are basically demanding the execs own up to their “creative storytelling” about Siri’s AI future.

Case is officially Tucker v. Apple Inc. et al, filed in the Northern District of California (docket 25-05197, if you’re bored and want to look it up). Apple’s keeping quiet for now—no comment to the media yet. But you can bet this one’s gonna get messy. Grab some popcorn.

ALSO READ: What Is An Infostealer? The Malware Behind The Biggest Login Data Breach Ever

Tags: appleartificial intelligencelatest world news
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?