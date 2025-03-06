Apple To Launch Foldable iPhone? Major Leaks Revealed

As per well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's initial foldable iPhone will enter mass production in late 2026 and may arrive on the market by the end of 2027.

Apple’s highly awaited move into the world of foldable phones may be years away yet, but if recent rumors prove true, it will be well worth the wait. Although the likes of Samsung, Oppo, and Honor have already started making considerable advancements in the world of foldable tech, Apple appears to be taking a more polished approach to things, ensuring a stylish and high-end device when it eventually does launch.

What We Know So Far

As per well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s initial foldable iPhone will enter mass production in late 2026 and may arrive on the market by the end of 2027. The phone is said to have a 7.8-inch inner foldable screen and a 5.5-inch outer cover screen, providing users with a smooth experience whether folded or unfolded.

The most thrilling tidbit is the crease-free screen, something that has so far evaded most of today’s foldable smartphones. If Apple manages to remove the screen ridge present in rivals’ phones, it might set a new benchmark for the industry.

Premium Design & Build

Apple seems to be emphasizing ultra-premium materials for its first foldable. The frame is said to be constructed from titanium alloy, which would provide a combination of strength and lightweight durability. When unfolded, the phone might be just 4.5mm thick, and the folded thickness could be anywhere between 9mm and 9.5mm, making it one of the most streamlined foldables around.

Compromises and Trade-offs

Even with the premium materials and future-looking design, some compromises are likely. Rumors indicate that the foldable iPhone will have only a dual-camera system at the back, probably because of space limitations. While Oppo and Honor have been able to fit triple-camera systems into their foldables, Apple is being cautious in its initial version.

Another significant exclusion might be Face ID, replaced by a Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The move probably results from internal space constraints and a desire to simplify the device’s form factor.

Positioned as an AI-Driven Powerhouse

Kuo predicts that Apple’s foldable iPhone will be sold as a “true AI-driven phone,” with a focus on multitasking and AI-enabled features. With the extra screen space, Apple could unveil new AI-focused functionalities aimed at boosting productivity, creativity, and user experience.

Expected Price and Release

The cost will be high, with the estimated price ranging between $2,000 and $2,500. Apple fans will, despite the exorbitant price, see the foldable iPhone as a necessity should it live up to quality expectations.

Apple plans to complete the specifications by mid-2025, with mass production commencing in Q4 2026. Assuming everything goes smoothly, the initial foldable iPhone may be released by late 2027. Furthermore, a second-generation model is already reported to be under development, which may arrive in 2028.

Apple enthusiasts will have to be patient for the time being, but the potential of a revolutionary foldable iPhone may be enough to justify the wait.

