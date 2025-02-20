Apple To Launch The iPhone SE 4 Tonight: What To Look Out For And How Much It Will Cost?

A significant break from its former 4.7-inch screen design, the iPhone SE 4 will boast a bigger 6.1-inch screen, providing users with more screen space for content consumption and a fresher design.

Apple is preparing for the much-awaited release of the iPhone SE 4 tonight, which is set to be a game-changer for the tech company’s affordable line. With a new design and stunning upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 is set to attract first-time iOS users, particularly in developing countries such as India. The new phone will boast a bigger screen, an advanced processor, and enhanced camera capabilities, and as such, is a tempting proposition for consumers willing to join the iPhone ecosystem on a budget.

iPhone SE 4: A Change in Design and Features

Three years down the line, Apple is finally refreshing the iPhone SE series with the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4. A significant break from its former 4.7-inch screen design, the iPhone SE 4 will boast a bigger 6.1-inch screen, providing users with more screen space for content consumption and a fresher design. The bigger screen will be attractive to customers who desire a premium-looking iPhone without shelling out top dollar for the flagship phones.

Performance with the A18 Chip

Perhaps the most exciting feature of the iPhone SE 4 will be the addition of the Apple A18 chip. This powerful processor, introduced in the iPhone 16e, will provide lightning-fast performance, power efficiency, and 5G connectivity support. Although it might not have the same extent of AI-based features as the iPhone 16e, the A18 chip will provide seamless multitasking, top-notch gaming experiences, and stunning graphics performance, making the iPhone SE 4 a strong player in the budget smartphone market.

Camera Upgrade: 48MP Rear Shooter

Another significant innovation in the iPhone SE 4 will be the improved camera setup. The new phone is poised to include a 48MP rear camera, a significant advancement from the erstwhile 12MP sensors present in its predecessor. The updated camera system will enable users to take high-definition images and clips, and it will make the iPhone SE 4 an apt choice for high-quality camera consumers who don’t wish to purchase flagship phones.

The selfie camera will receive a boost too, possibly with an 8MP sensor for better selfies and video calls, an upgrade from the last generation’s 7MP front camera.

iOS 18 and 5G Connectivity

The iPhone SE 4 will come with the newest iOS 18, all the new features, customization options, and security updates Apple unveiled in its new operating system. With iOS 18, users will gain more control over app layouts, widgets, and privacy settings for a customized and secure user experience.

Moreover, the iPhone SE 4 will be a 5G-compatible phone, providing quicker internet speed for browsing, streaming, and gaming. This aspect will further enable Apple to tap the budget-friendly segment, especially in regions where 5G is gaining traction.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to retail above the ₹40,000 mark in India, thus posing a strong bargain option for users seeking the Apple experience without spending premium. Powered by its fresh new design, powerful insides, and better camera setup, the iPhone SE 4 plans to grab buyers looking for the premium feel without burning a hole in their wallets.

The iPhone SE 4’s launch event will be live-streamed at 11:30 PM IST on Apple’s site, with its availability to soon follow. The new iPhone model is aimed at the increasing requirement for low-priced smartphones in the developing world, especially in India, where the iPhone SE has before been a high-demand smartphone among first-time purchasers of iOS products.

