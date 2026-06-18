Apple To Partner With Intel To Design And Manufacture Chips In The US: Confirms President Trump

Apple will collaborate with Intel to design and produce its CPUs in the United States, according to US President Donald Trump. The president made the news on his Truth Social platform, stating that local chip manufacturing is just as vital as chip design.

Additionally, Trump claimed that the US assisted Intel by purchasing 10% of the chip manufacturer’s stock and that the company’s total valuation had increased from USD 100 billion to USD 600 billion. As a result, in just nine months, the US government’s share has increased to more over USD 60 billion.

The move will lead to diversification for Apple that heavily relies on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s biggest chip foundry, to manufacture its advanced chips.

According to a WSJ report in May, the two companies had reached a preliminary agreement in May although details were still sketchy.

The AI supply chain is critical especially in a volatile geopolitical environment and the US has been trying to secure critical materials and other layers of the supply chain to cut down reliance on China.

“First, we helped bring in Nvidia, and they agreed to build their first level Chips with Intel,” Trump said in the Truth Social post adding that Elon Musk also agreed to build the TerraFab in America.

Intel is making its most advanced chip node 18A-P signaling customers that the chip maker is ready for cutting-edge innovation needed for advanced chips.

“Our updates and presentations at VLSI signal to Intel Foundry customers and partners that we are fully committed to leading edge process innovation over the long term,” said Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry.

“This is a journey, and while we have more work ahead, we appreciate the opportunity to share the progress we are making with Intel 18A-P and our longer-range R&D.”