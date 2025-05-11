Apple To Pay $95 Million Over Siri Secretly Recording Users—Here’s How To Claim

Apple settles Siri privacy lawsuit for $95M over claims of unauthorized recordings. U.S. users can claim up to $100 if affected. Submit your claim by July 2, 2025.

Apple Inc. has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of privacy violations by its voice assistant Siri. The case alleges that Siri recorded private conversations without users’ consent and that this data may have been shared with third parties or used to push targeted ads.

The lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple Inc., filed in December 2023, centers around claims that Siri’s unintended activations led to sensitive personal conversations being captured. One user reported receiving a medical treatment ad shortly after speaking about the issue with their doctor in private. Others claimed they were targeted by ads after merely casual conversations involving certain brand names.

While Apple denies any wrongdoing, including allegations of selling Siri recordings or using them for advertising, the company decided to settle the case with a $95 million fund to avoid further legal conflict.

Why Did Apple Settle the Siri Lawsuit?

The lawsuit gained momentum after growing concerns that Siri was activating without user prompts, leading to the recording of private or confidential conversations. Though Apple maintains it never used Siri data for marketing, the class action settlement aims to resolve the dispute and compensate affected users.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This isn’t the first time Siri’s privacy practices have come under fire. In 2019, a whistleblower revealed that third-party contractors were hired to review Siri recordings to improve performance. Apple discontinued the practice following public backlash.

Who Is Eligible to Receive Compensation?

If you used an Apple Siri-enabled device in the U.S. between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, and you experienced at least one unintended Siri activation during a private conversation, you may qualify for payment.

Eligible devices include:

iPhone

iPad

MacBook

iMac

Apple Watch

HomePod

Apple TV

iPod touch

Users can claim up to $20 per device, with a maximum of five devices, or $100 total. However, if many users submit valid claims, the actual payout could be less per person.

How to File Your Siri Settlement Claim

To claim your share of the $95 million settlement, follow these steps:

Go to the official settlement website and click on “Submit Claim.” Choose “New Claim.” Enter your full name, mailing address, and the email linked to your Apple ID. Provide proof of ownership—either a serial number, model name, or proof of purchase for each eligible device. Declare that Siri unintentionally activated during a private or confidential conversation during the eligible period. If you’ve received a Claim Identification Code via email or postcard, enter it to simplify the process. Submit your claim before the deadline of July 2, 2025.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, where the court will decide if the settlement is “fair, reasonable, and adequate.” Payments will be distributed after final approval.

What Happens Next?

If the court approves the settlement, eligible users will receive their payments shortly afterward. The payout could be less than $100 depending on the number of claims submitted.

This case has raised serious concerns about how much voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant may record or interpret private speech, and how that data might be used. Apple’s decision to pay the settlement—even without admitting fault—shows how user privacy continues to be a top issue in tech.

ALSO READ: Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts