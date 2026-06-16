Apple To Split iPhone 18 Launch Into Two Events: Know When Your Favourite Flagship Will Debut And What To Expect

US-based tech manufacturing giant Apple has been following a similar launch pattern for its flagship series for more than a decade, unveiling the entire lineup in September and releasing all models within weeks. But this time it could be different. As per media reports and experts, the company is planning to split the iPhone 18 launch into two events. Instead of launching the entire iPhone 18 family this coming September, Apple is likely to unveil only the premium models, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the much-awaited iPhone Fold. The standard iPhone 18, meanwhile, is reported to launch only in 2027.

Why Is Apple Doing This

The short answer is that Apple has too many iPhones to launch at once. In 2026, Apple is expected to have a wide portfolio of devices, including the standard iPhone, two Pro models, the iPhone Air, the budget iPhone E model, and its first-ever foldable iPhone. Trying to announce and ship all of these in one go in September is simply not practical.

Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also backed this view, saying Apple plans to divide its iPhone launches between fall and spring going forward. The more expensive iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch in September as usual, alongside the first foldable iPhone, which could be priced upwards of $2,000.

The signal from Apple’s own supply chain reinforces all of this. At Largan Precision’s annual shareholders’ meeting, chairman Lin En-ping told investors that a major American customer had pushed back the launch of an unspecified new product into the first quarter of 2027, which would shift component orders and drive stronger factory activity heading into Q4. Largan is Apple’s primary supplier of iPhone camera lenses, and the timing lines up precisely with what the rumours have been saying.

What to Expect and When

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to launch in September 2026, featuring the debut of Apple’s C2 modem and a shift to a 2nm manufacturing process for the A20 Pro chip. Other rumoured upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island with under-display Face ID components and improved cameras.

The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models, which are expected to feature a cleaner design with potential punch-hole cameras, are delayed until early 2027.

For most buyers, the practical takeaway is simple. If you are due an upgrade and have been waiting for a new standard iPhone, you will likely have to wait until spring 2027. If you want something this fall, it is either a Pro model or the Fold, both of which will carry a premium price. Buyers who typically upgrade annually on non-Pro hardware simply have no new base model to move to this fall.

It is a significant shift for a company known for doing things the same way, at the same time, every single year.