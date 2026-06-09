At the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, Apple formally revealed the name of its upcoming Mac operating system after much anticipation.

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, declared during the keynote speech that macOS 27 will now be referred to as the “Golden Gate.”

macOS Golden Gate also brings Liquid Glass design changes. For example, apps on the Apple device will now have a unified toolbar at the top, along with a sidebar that expands to the edge of the window.

Golden Gate will also receive the major promised Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades, which include personal context and on-screen awareness.

Spotlight will have a ‘Search or Ask’ interface, powered by the revamped version of Siri.

Among other updates, Apple is also revamping its child safety features across platforms, including macOS Golden Gate.

For visual intelligence, macOS Golden Gate 27 will be getting a dedicated keyboard shortcut. It allows users to select portions of the screen and get contextual answers. It has been two years since unveiling its plans for Apple Intelligence and a smarter Siri, Apple has revealed its brand new set of AI features along with a smarter, more personalised Siri.