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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple Unveiled macOS 27 ‘Golden Gate’: New Liquid Glass Design, Advance Apple Intelligence Features And Smarter Siri, Check All Details

Apple Unveiled macOS 27 ‘Golden Gate’: New Liquid Glass Design, Advance Apple Intelligence Features And Smarter Siri, Check All Details

At WWDC 2026, Apple unveiled macOS 27, officially named Golden Gate. The update introduces the new Liquid Glass design, enhanced Apple Intelligence features, a smarter Siri, upgraded Spotlight search, and improved child safety tools.

MacOS 27
MacOS 27

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-09 17:34 IST

At the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, Apple formally revealed the name of its upcoming Mac operating system after much anticipation.  

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple, declared during the keynote speech that macOS 27 will now be referred to as the “Golden Gate.” 

According to The Verge, macOS 27 – the next version of its desktop operating system- brings a global slider to adjust the opacity of Liquid Glass UI effects, along with a tighter corner radius of windows. This comes alongside Apple’s other updates to Apple Intelligence, search, and parental controls. 

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macOS Golden Gate also brings Liquid Glass design changes. For example, apps on the Apple device will now have a unified toolbar at the top, along with a sidebar that expands to the edge of the window. 

Golden Gate will also receive the major promised Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades, which include personal context and on-screen awareness. 

Spotlight will have a ‘Search or Ask’ interface, powered by the revamped version of Siri. 

Among other updates, Apple is also revamping its child safety features across platforms, including macOS Golden Gate. 

For visual intelligence, macOS Golden Gate 27 will be getting a dedicated keyboard shortcut. It allows users to select portions of the screen and get contextual answers. It has been two years since unveiling its plans for Apple Intelligence and a smarter Siri, Apple has revealed its brand new set of AI features along with a smarter, more personalised Siri.  

(ANI)

Also Read: Apple Introduces Ask To Browse For iPhone, iPad, And Mac: Check Eligible Devices, Availability, And How It Works

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Apple Unveiled macOS 27 ‘Golden Gate’: New Liquid Glass Design, Advance Apple Intelligence Features And Smarter Siri, Check All Details
Tags: appleGolden GateMacOS 27

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Apple Unveiled macOS 27 ‘Golden Gate’: New Liquid Glass Design, Advance Apple Intelligence Features And Smarter Siri, Check All Details
Apple Unveiled macOS 27 ‘Golden Gate’: New Liquid Glass Design, Advance Apple Intelligence Features And Smarter Siri, Check All Details
Apple Unveiled macOS 27 ‘Golden Gate’: New Liquid Glass Design, Advance Apple Intelligence Features And Smarter Siri, Check All Details
Apple Unveiled macOS 27 ‘Golden Gate’: New Liquid Glass Design, Advance Apple Intelligence Features And Smarter Siri, Check All Details

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