Apple Users In India Warned About Critical Security Vulnerability: Here’s What You Need To Know

Apple users are strongly advised to update their devices to the latest software versions immediately to safeguard against potential threats. The steps for updating your device are simple and can be done directly from your settings. (Read more below)

Apple users in India have been issued a critical security warning this week by the Indian government’s nodal security agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The alert, dated November 7, 2024, highlights a significant security vulnerability that affects various Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches. The severity of this issue has prompted a high-priority response, as the vulnerability poses a serious risk to user data and device security.

What the CERT-In Security Alert Says

The security flaw exists across multiple Apple products, spanning iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and other devices running different versions of Apple’s operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, visionOS, and Safari. The vulnerability presents a high risk of information disclosure, denial of service, and unauthorized access to sensitive user data. It also exposes devices to potential data manipulation and disruptions in services.

Apple has addressed this issue by releasing updates for various operating systems and software versions. The company’s efforts aim to mitigate the risks posed by these vulnerabilities and protect user information.

Which Devices Are Affected?

The CERT-In alert provides a comprehensive list of the affected devices, including those running outdated versions of Apple software. If your device is running any of the following versions, it is vulnerable to the identified security risks:

iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 18.1

versions prior to 18.1 iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.7.1

versions prior to 17.7.1 macOS Sequoia versions prior to 15.1

versions prior to 15.1 macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.7.1

versions prior to 14.7.1 macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.7.1

versions prior to 13.7.1 watchOS versions prior to 11.1

versions prior to 11.1 tvOS versions prior to 18.1

versions prior to 18.1 visionOS versions prior to 2.1

versions prior to 2.1 Safari versions prior to 18.1

This security flaw impacts the latest Apple devices, including the iPhone 16 series and the Vision Pro headset, along with a range of iPad and iPad Pro models. Even older iPhone models, such as iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X, are affected by the vulnerability. Apple TV and Apple Watch users should also take the alert seriously to avoid security risks.

How to Protect Your Device

Apple users are strongly advised to update their devices to the latest software versions immediately to safeguard against potential threats. The steps for updating your device are simple and can be done directly from your settings:

Open Settings on your device Go to General Tap on Software Update Check for available updates and install the latest version

By updating your device, you can ensure that the latest security patches are installed, minimizing the risk of exposure to cyber threats.

The CERT-In warning serves as a crucial reminder for Apple users in India to stay vigilant and take necessary actions to secure their devices. With the growing number of cyber threats targeting personal information, it’s important to keep your devices up-to-date to ensure maximum protection.

ALSO READ: OpenAI’s ChatGPT Rejected Over 250,000 US Election Deepfakes Requests