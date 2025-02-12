Apple’s Beats Launches Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitoring: Here Are the Features

One of the standout features of the Powerbeats Pro 2 is its built-in heart rate monitor. Unlike other Apple audio products, including the AirPods Pro, these earbuds offer real-time heart rate tracking.

Apple’s subsidiary, Beats, has unveiled its latest premium earphones, the Powerbeats Pro 2, making waves in the fitness and audio tech market. Available for purchase in India from February 12, 2025, these new earphones come with an impressive range of features, particularly catering to athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Heart Rate Monitoring: A First for Beats Earbuds

One of the standout features of the Powerbeats Pro 2 is its built-in heart rate monitor. Unlike other Apple audio products, including the AirPods Pro, these earbuds offer real-time heart rate tracking. With LED optical sensors that pulse over 100 times per second, the earbuds measure blood flow through the ear to deliver continuous heart rate data. This information can be synced to compatible fitness apps, such as Runna, Nike Run Club, Open, Ladder, Slopes, and YaoYao, allowing users to keep track of their performance during workouts.

Improved Design and Durability

Powerbeats Pro 2 is engineered for intense physical activity, with a focus on durability and comfort. These earphones boast an IPX4 rating, making them resistant to sweat and light rain—perfect for outdoor runs or gym sessions. The earhooks are reinforced with a nickel-titanium alloy, which enhances flexibility, comfort, and grip, ensuring that the earphones stay securely in place even during high-impact exercises.

Additionally, the new earphones are 20% lighter than their predecessor, further enhancing their fit and comfort for prolonged use. The ergonomic design, paired with the reinforced earhooks, makes the Powerbeats Pro 2 ideal for high-intensity activities, including jogging, cycling, and weightlifting.

Audio Excellence and Customization

Powerbeats Pro 2 introduces redesigned acoustic architecture to deliver superior sound quality. Users can enjoy personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head-tracking, providing an immersive audio experience that adapts to movement. Whether you’re enjoying your favorite playlist or using them for guided workouts, these earphones deliver clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass for a premium sound experience.

The adaptive EQ function further refines the listening experience. This feature uses an inward-facing microphone to monitor the sound and adjusts the low and mid frequencies to ensure a balanced sound profile, compensating for any variance in fit.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

For those who prefer a more immersive experience, the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature blocks out external distractions, while the Transparency Mode allows users to hear their surroundings when needed—ideal for outdoor runners who want to stay aware of traffic or other environmental sounds. These features make the Powerbeats Pro 2 a versatile option for both intense workouts and casual listening.

Seamless Connectivity with Apple H2 Chip

As expected, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is powered by Apple’s H2 chip, ensuring seamless connectivity with Apple devices. Users will experience smoother and faster pairing with their iPhone or iPad and the ability to switch effortlessly between devices. This chip also enables the enhanced audio quality and real-time heart rate monitoring.

Pricing and Availability

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is priced at ₹29,900 in India and is available for purchase through Apple’s official e-store and mobile app. The earphones come in four vibrant colors: Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. For those in the U.S., the earphones are priced at $250, roughly ₹21,669.

When purchasing the Powerbeats Pro 2, users will receive the earphones with the 7B15 firmware. Apple has promised that a firmware update to version 7B24 will be available soon, enhancing the earphones’ functionality. To update the firmware, users must ensure the earphones are connected to power and within Bluetooth range of their Apple devices. For Android users, the firmware update can be downloaded through the Beats app.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports, and Beats, emphasized that the Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most impressive product in the Beats lineup, designed to withstand intense training while providing the best possible audio experience. With heart rate monitoring, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and personalized audio features, the Powerbeats Pro 2 sets a new standard for fitness earphones.

