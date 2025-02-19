Apple is set to launch the iPhone SE 4 with an OLED display, A18 chip, and AI features. Check price, specs, and where to watch the live event.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone SE 4 today, a move aimed at revitalizing global sales amid increasing competition. The latest iteration of Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone is rumored to feature a new design, OLED display, Apple’s in-house 5G modem, and the powerful A18 chip. Speculation is also mounting that Apple might rebrand the device as iPhone 16E.

Tim Cook Hints at Major Apple Launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook fueled anticipation last week with a cryptic post on X, hinting at an imminent product launch. The original iPhone SE debuted in 2016, with its last update arriving in 2022. This new release comes at a crucial time as Apple seeks to counter slowing iPhone sales.

iPhone Sales Decline Amid Competitive Pressure

Apple’s iPhone business remains its largest revenue driver, but recent sales figures show a slowdown. In its Q1 earnings report on January 30, Apple revealed iPhone sales of $69.1 billion, reflecting a 1% year-over-year decline, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $70.7 billion.

Additionally, Greater China revenue dropped by 11%, underscoring Apple’s growing challenges in a fiercely competitive market, where brands like Huawei are gaining ground. A key obstacle for Apple has been the delayed global rollout of Apple Intelligence, its much-anticipated AI software. Investors initially expected this to drive a significant iPhone upgrade cycle, but the delay has tempered those expectations.

Where & When to Watch the Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Event

Apple’s iPhone SE 4 launch event is scheduled for 10:00 AM PT (11:30 PM IST) at Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The event will be streamed live on:

Apple’s official website

YouTube Channel

Apple TV app

Social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)

Apple iPhone SE 4 Expected Price in Different Countries

According to an Economic Times report, the estimated pricing for the new iPhone SE 4 is:

USA – $499

India – ₹50,000 – ₹55,000

UK – £449

Europe – €529

Canada – CAD 680

If Apple rebrands the model as iPhone 16E, the pricing could be slightly higher. Pre-orders may begin on February 23, 2025, with deliveries starting from March 1. The USA, UK, Canada, and India are expected to be among the first markets to receive the device.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Expected Features & Specifications

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to introduce several major upgrades, including:

6.1-inch OLED display (first SE model with OLED)

Flat-edge design similar to iPhone 13

Apple’s in-house 5G modem for improved connectivity

Face ID support

Glass back with an aluminum frame

IP67 rating (water and dust resistance)

A18 chip, the same as the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

8GB RAM, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options

USB-C port with fast charging support

Camera & Battery Upgrades

The new iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature:

12 MP single rear camera with improved Night Mode and Smart HDR

12 MP TrueDepth front camera

4K video recording at 60 fps

Battery performance better than iPhone SE 3 but slightly smaller than iPhone 16

A New iPhone SE: Affordable Pricing, Expanding Reach

The iPhone SE has historically served as Apple’s budget-friendly alternative, offering core iPhone functionality at a lower price point. The current SE model, priced at $429, lacks the advanced capabilities needed to support Apple Intelligence. However, rumors suggest the upcoming SE will include this AI-powered feature, potentially making it more attractive to cost-conscious consumers, particularly in emerging markets.

Analysts Expect Strong Market Performance

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintains an Outperform rating for Apple, with a $260 price target. He believes the new SE could accelerate Apple’s growth in emerging markets. “The SE may appeal to more consumers and further drive the double-digit growth Apple has been seeing in its installed base,” he noted in a research report.

Apple has already identified emerging markets as a key expansion area. During its January earnings call, the company confirmed plans to open more stores in India and the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing its commitment to these regions.

Potential for a $12 Billion Revenue Boost

Bloomberg recently reported that the next iPhone SE will feature Apple Intelligence, making it a stronger contender in the smartphone market. If Apple successfully positions the SE as an affordable AI-powered device, it could see significant revenue gains. Daryanani estimates that the new SE could contribute at least $12 billion in revenue, reinforcing Apple’s push to capture a broader customer base.

Apple’s Strategic Move to Regain Momentum

With demand for premium iPhones softening and rivals gaining market share, the launch of a new, AI-enhanced iPhone SE could be a strategic move to regain momentum and drive sales in price-sensitive regions.

