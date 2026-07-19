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Home > Tech and Auto News > Are Facebook, Instagram Down? Thousands Report Login Issues -Here’s What to Do if You Can’t Log In

Are Facebook, Instagram Down? Thousands Report Login Issues -Here’s What to Do if You Can’t Log In

Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users are reporting login, feed, and website issues. Here's what caused the Meta outage, who is affected, and what you can do while the company works on a fix.

Is Facebook, Instagram Down? Thousands Report Login Issues. Photo: Pinterest
Is Facebook, Instagram Down? Thousands Report Login Issues. Photo: Pinterest

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 15:10 IST

Thousands of Facebook and Instagram users are reporting problems accessing the platforms. Many users are also unable to log in or use certain features like posting or updating stories. Facebook users are seeing an “Account Temporarily Unavailable” error on their screens. Instagram users are facing feed and app issues. Here’s what has happened, who is affected, and what you can do while Meta works to fix the problem. 

Is Facebook Down in India? 

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks online service outages, reported some of problems with Facebook and Instagram. Users are experiencing more issues before 9 am on Sunday. 

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Both platforms are owned by Meta which appears to be facing issues for users around the world. 

Though outage does not seem to be affecting everyone. 

Instagram Down in India 

Instagram users are also reporting problems with loading their feed and using the app. Many Instagram users are also seeing an error message that says, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.” 

Meanwhile, the Facebook users who are logging in with the desktop version are having issues. Nearly 60% of the complaints about Facebook are related ot its website. 

Can’t Log In to Facebook or Instagram? Try These Quick Fixes 

Restart the Facebook or Instagram app and try again.

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Clear the app cache or update the app to the latest version.

Avoid repeatedly entering your password, as it could temporarily lock your account.

If the platforms are experiencing a global outage, the best option is to wait until Meta restores the service.

Social Media Reactions 

One user wrote, “been like this about an hour but I can get it on my phone but not computer.”

Second user commented, “Instagram down too? My whole feed is gone. What am I supposed to do with my Sunday now?” 

Third user said, “Flatline all night (5-20 reports) then a massive red spike this morning

These spikes usually roll back within 1-3 hours. Your account data isn’t affected, just login / feed / posting is down.”

Also Read: ‘Devotees Feel Betrayed’: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Write to PM Modi Seeking Probe Into Ram Mandir Donation Theft 

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Are Facebook, Instagram Down? Thousands Report Login Issues -Here’s What to Do if You Can’t Log In
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Are Facebook, Instagram Down? Thousands Report Login Issues -Here’s What to Do if You Can’t Log In

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Are Facebook, Instagram Down? Thousands Report Login Issues -Here’s What to Do if You Can’t Log In
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