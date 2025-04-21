Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Tech & Auto»
  • Are Teens Pretending To Be Adults? Instagram Tests AI To Determine

Are Teens Pretending To Be Adults? Instagram Tests AI To Determine

Instagram has begun testing artificial intelligence tools to detect whether teens are falsely claiming to be adults on the platform.

Are Teens Pretending To Be Adults? Instagram Tests AI To Determine

Instagram has begun testing artificial intelligence tools to detect whether teens are falsely claiming to be adults on the platform.


In a move to enhance safety for younger users, Instagram has begun testing artificial intelligence tools to detect whether teens are falsely claiming to be adults on the platform, The Associated Press reported on Monday, citing a statement by parent company Meta Platforms.

While Meta has been using AI to estimate users’ ages for some time, the company announced that Instagram will now “proactively” identify teen accounts suspected of putting incorrect birth information during sign-up, the report said.

According to the report, if it is determined that a user is misrepresenting their age, the account will automatically become a teen account, which comes with stricter privacy and content limitations.

Teen accounts are private by default, and direct messaging is restricted—teens can only receive messages from users they follow or are already connected with, it said. Additionally, “sensitive content” such as fight videos or posts promoting cosmetic procedures will be limited, Meta said, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Additionally, Instagram will also implement notifications when teens exceed 60 minutes of screen time, along with a “sleep mode” feature, the report said, adding that this mode turns off notifications and enables auto-replies to direct messages between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Meta says its AI relies on signals like the type of content an account interacts with, profile information and the account’s creation date to estimate the user’s age more accurately.

These new safety features come amid increased concerns over the mental health impact of social media on young users. Several U.S. states are pursuing age verification laws, although some of these efforts have faced legal obstacles, the report said.

According to the report, Instagram also said it would notify parents with “information about how they can have conversations with their teens on the importance of providing the correct age online.”

ALSO READ: Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Details in Another Signal Chat Including Wife and Brother: Report

Filed under

AI tools artificial intelligence Instagram

Trump and Pope Francis' r

Trump vs. Pope Francis: A Decade of Clashes Over Faith, Walls, and Immigration
Instagram has begun testi

Are Teens Pretending To Be Adults? Instagram Tests AI To Determine
The funeral of Pope Franc

Pope Francis Funeral: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Live Stream
newsx

Tears of Joy! Watch Ayush Mhatre’s Emotional IPL Debut For CSK That Moved His Cousin...
In a massive show of diss

Jobless Teachers Protest Outside West Bengal SSC HQ, Demand 2016 SSC List Release By Deadline
newsx

Hugo Gatti Dead: Legendary Argentine Goalkeeper Passes Away At 80
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump vs. Pope Francis: A Decade of Clashes Over Faith, Walls, and Immigration

Trump vs. Pope Francis: A Decade of Clashes Over Faith, Walls, and Immigration

Pope Francis Funeral: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Live Stream

Pope Francis Funeral: Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Live Stream

Tears of Joy! Watch Ayush Mhatre’s Emotional IPL Debut For CSK That Moved His Cousin To Tears

Tears of Joy! Watch Ayush Mhatre’s Emotional IPL Debut For CSK That Moved His Cousin...

Jobless Teachers Protest Outside West Bengal SSC HQ, Demand 2016 SSC List Release By Deadline

Jobless Teachers Protest Outside West Bengal SSC HQ, Demand 2016 SSC List Release By Deadline

Hugo Gatti Dead: Legendary Argentine Goalkeeper Passes Away At 80

Hugo Gatti Dead: Legendary Argentine Goalkeeper Passes Away At 80

Entertainment

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave