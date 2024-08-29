Aston Martin New Delhi has officially launched the highly anticipated all-new Vantage, marking its grand debut in India with a starting price of ₹3.99 crore, plus bespoke personalization options.

Aston Martin New Delhi has officially launched the highly anticipated all-new Vantage, marking its grand debut in India with a starting price of ₹3.99 crore, plus bespoke personalization options. This launch signifies a bold move by Aston Martin, positioning the Vantage as a leading contender in the high-performance sports car segment.

The Pinnacle of Performance and Luxury

The new Vantage stands as the apex of Aston Martin’s lineup, merging exhilarating performance with supreme luxury and a rich heritage. Engineered for driving enthusiasts, it promises an exceptional driving experience with its breathtaking power and precision handling. The meticulously tuned front-engine, rear-wheel-drive setup ensures an unrivaled driving experience, perfectly tailored to meet the demands of modern drivers.

Strengthening Aston Martin’s Ultra-Luxury Sports Car Dominance

Building on the success of the DB12 Coupe and Volante, the new Vantage solidifies Aston Martin’s position in the ultra-luxury sports car arena. It joins a prestigious lineup that includes high-performance GTs, SUVs, hypercars, and a notable presence in world championship motorsport.

A Legacy of Excellence

The Vantage nameplate boasts a storied history dating back to 1950, when it first denoted an upgraded engine for the DB2. It evolved into a full-fledged model with the DB5 in 1964 and gained standalone status in the early 1970s. Over the decades, the Vantage has become synonymous with impeccable style and exceptional performance, solidifying its place as a cornerstone of the Aston Martin brand.

Setting New Standards in Sports Car Engineering

With the launch of the new Vantage, Aston Martin aims to redefine standards in the sports car segment, blending cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance. The Vantage’s class-leading power and speed, combined with its innovative technologies, make it a standout in the realm of high-performance sports cars.

Expert Insights from Aston Martin’s CEO

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Amedeo Felisa, emphasizes the significance of staying true to the brand’s legendary qualities: “As we navigate a pivotal era in high-performance cars, it’s crucial to uphold the core attributes that define our marque. The newest Vantage makes an unwavering commitment to high-performance in its purest form. With class-leading power, a perfectly balanced chassis, and advanced technologies, the Vantage delivers addictive capability. Its assertive styling, all-new interior, and state-of-the-art infotainment elevate it to world-class status in every respect.”

Aston Martin Vantage’s Tech Specs

Engine and Performance

The new Aston Martin Vantage boasts a formidable 4.0-liter V8 Twin Turbo engine, delivering an impressive 665PS and 800Nm of torque. This powerhouse accelerates from 0 to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 202mph. The Vantage’s power is meticulously harnessed through a perfectly balanced 50:50 weight distribution, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience with unmatched performance.

Technology and Innovation

Aston Martin has integrated cutting-edge technology into the Vantage to enhance driving dynamics. The industry-leading Active Vehicle Dynamics system, along with Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, provides superior ride quality and handling. The Electronic Rear Differential (E-diff) further enhances traction and stability. The Vantage also features AML-specific 21” Michelin Pilot S 5 tires, designed to offer exceptional grip and performance, making it a leader in the sports car segment.

Interior Design and Infotainment

Inside, the Vantage presents an all-new ultra-luxury interior, crafted with premium materials and attention to detail. The new generation infotainment system, developed in-house, sets a new benchmark in connectivity and user experience. It is complemented by a state-of-the-art Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, ensuring an immersive auditory experience. The Vantage also includes a bespoke Aston Martin customer connectivity app, available for iOS and Android devices, enhancing interaction and control over the car’s features.

Vantage’s Stunning Exterior

The Aston Martin Vantage exudes a commanding presence with its broader 30mm stance and redesigned front end, featuring a 38% larger grille for enhanced cooling. New Matrix LED headlamps and a striking rear with a wider bumper and quad exhausts accentuate its sporty look. Inside, the cabin melds opulence with cutting-edge tech, showcasing premium materials and an advanced infotainment system. With 21 optional livery colors, the Vantage embodies the ultimate fusion of performance and aesthetic prowess in modern sports car design.

Legacy and Design

The Vantage nameplate carries a rich heritage, originating in 1950 with an enhanced engine for the DB2 and evolving into a standalone model in the 1970s. The latest iteration retains this legacy while embracing modern design elements. The exterior features a muscular physique inspired by the iconic One-77 supercar, with a recontoured grille and wider wheel arches that emphasize its powerful presence and athletic stance.

Handling and Dynamics

The Vantage’s advanced handling characteristics are supported by its highly evolved bonded aluminum structure, which offers a blend of lightweight strength and durability. The state-of-the-art suspension system, featuring advanced adaptive dampers and precision steering, ensures exceptional control and agility. This setup provides a dynamic driving experience, making the Vantage a standout performer in various driving conditions.

Driving Experience

Aston Martin’s commitment to excellence is evident in the Vantage, which integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the driving experience without disconnecting the driver from the road. As highlighted by CTO Roberto Fedeli, the Vantage combines significant power and torque with a perfectly balanced front-engine, rear-wheel-drive chassis. The result is a sports car that delivers both thrilling performance and refined styling, setting a new standard in high-performance driving.

The Aston Martin Vantage exemplifies high-performance engineering and luxury, blending powerful performance with advanced technology and timeless design. With its rich legacy and cutting-edge features, the Vantage sets a new benchmark in the sports car segment, offering an unmatched driving experience and reaffirming Aston Martin’s dominance in ultra-luxury automobiles.

