Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At A Stunning Price: A High-Performance SUV Where Speed Meets Luxury

Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At A Stunning Price: A High-Performance SUV Where Speed Meets Luxury

The Audi RS Q8 Performance launches in India at Rs 2.49 crore. With a 640 PS V8 engine, sold-out status, and luxurious features, it’s a game-changer.

Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At A Stunning Price: A High-Performance SUV Where Speed Meets Luxury


Audi has officially launched its most powerful and eagerly awaited model, the RS Q8 Performance, in India. Priced at Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom), the high-performance SUV has already become a hot commodity, selling out for the next six months. For those fortunate enough to secure a booking, the car comes with impressive benefits, including a 10-year complimentary Roadside Assistance package and attractive comprehensive service and maintenance packages.

Sleek Design, Customizable Colors

The new Audi RS Q8 combines striking aesthetics with top-notch luxury. With a mix of sophisticated design and bold exterior features, this SUV stands out on the road. It comes in standard color options such as Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Grey, and Ascari Blue, along with exclusive shades like Misano Red Pearl Effect, Deep Green Pearl Effect, and Sepang Blue Pearl Effect. The car also offers several interior customizations for a personalized touch.

Power, Speed, and Top-Tier Features

Under the hood, the Audi RS Q8 Performance sports a 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine that generates an astonishing 640 PS (631 bhp) and 850 Nm of torque. This powerhouse allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h. The vehicle is equipped with RS ceramic brakes, available in Blue, Red, or Anthracite calipers, and an all-wheel-drive drivetrain for superior handling.

Inside, the RS Q8 offers an aggressive yet elegant design with sporty leather-wrapped seats, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Audi has also ensured safety with advanced features like multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and a night vision assistance system.

Performance and Rivals

The RS Q8’s powerful 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, delivering a breathtaking 640 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque. Audi claims it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 305 km/h. While the RS Q8 has no direct competitors in India, it serves as a more affordable alternative to super-luxury SUVs like the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus.

