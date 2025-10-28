LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik AI automation delhi US green card Argentina Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges

Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges

Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 06:54:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges

By Sneha Kumar (Reuters) -Australia's corporate regulator and the federal police raided tech firm WiseTech Global's Sydney office, investigating alleged trading in shares by founder Richard White and three employees, sending shares to an over-six-month low. Shares of the logistics software maker slipped nearly 17% to A$70.60 as of 2355 GMT on Tuesday, their weakest level in more than six months. The company said the allegations against founder Richard White and three employees are for trading in the company's shares from late 2024 to early 2025.  A spokesperson for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission confirmed, in an emailed response, that it had executed search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation with the Australian Federal Police, but declined to comment further.  In February, the ASIC initiated "preliminary inquiries" into the logistics software maker following a mass exodus of executives and the surprise return of White as the chairman.  Media reports suggested it was because the billionaire founder and former chief executive had sold more than A$200 million ($129.96 million) of shares during a blackout period and without informing the market. Last year, between October 2 and December 20, White sold 3.6 million WiseTech shares, resulting in a decrease in shareholding to 36.63% from 37.7%, according to an exchange filing from December. White has been embroiled in controversy since October 2024, when he stepped down from the role after multiple media reports of allegations about his personal life, including payments to a past sexual partner.    WiseTech has also been facing a broader crisis involving corporate governance concerns and share volatility, which led to a 40% slump in share value so far this year. "It's very disappointing for long-term shareholders, and shareholders will be questioning how much further WiseTech shares can fall," said Jessica Amir, market strategist at moomoo. "When this is being sensationalised as well, it puts pressure on the stock." The Australian Federal Police referred to the ASIC's media unit when contacted by Reuters for comment.  ($1 = 1.5389 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 6:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

Dutch government took control of Nexperia over fears it was being gutted – sources

WiseTech Global faces Australian police inquiry for alleged trading

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

LATEST NEWS

Foxconn to invest up to $1.37 billion in AI compute cluster, supercomputing centre

Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series

Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges

TRUMP: U.S. AND JAPAN TRADE DEAL IS A VERY FAIR DEAL

Sweden's EQT bids to buy Australia's AUB Group at a $3.41 billion valuation

Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near two-week low as US-China trade optimism dents demand

Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series

Australia's CSL delays spin-off as US flu vaccine rates decline

CHINA PBOC EXPECTED TO SET YUAN MID-POINT AT 7.1029 PER DOLLAR – REUTERS ESTIMATE

Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges
Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges
Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges
Australian authorities raid WiseTech over founder's alleged share dealings, stock plunges

QUICK LINKS