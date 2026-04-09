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Home > Tech and Auto News > Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

Bajaj Auto has relaunched the Pulsar 180 in India at Rs 1.22 lakh, bringing back the popular model with minor updates in torque, features, and design. The bike retains its 178.6cc engine and now sits between the Pulsar 150 and 220F in the lineup.

Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 9, 2026 17:15:16 IST

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Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

Bajaj Pulsar 180: Indian motorbike manufacturing company Bajaj has made comeback of popular Pulsar 180 after a long break on Indian road. The bike was discontinued back in 2022, and it created a gap between the Pulsar 150 and 220F. The motor bike has been launched at an ex-showroom price of 1.22 lakh. 

Bajaj Pulsar 180 new updates 

The newly launched motorcycle is powered by a 178.6cc single-cylinder, air cooled engine that produces 17hp at 8,500rpm and 15Nm of torque at 6,500rpm paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The peak power of the bike remains the same as the model that was discontinued in 2022. However, the torque has increased by 0.8Nm. It generates 3hp and 1.75Nm, which is more than the Bajaj Pulsar 150. 

The motor bike features a 200mm front disc brake and a 230mm rear disc brake with ABS. The braking setup is very similar to the entire classic Pulsar range, the 180, too, gets a telescopic fork and twin-shock absorber setup.  

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The newly launched bike has a fuel tank of 15 litre capacity, a kerb weight of 156kg, and a ground clearance of 165mm. The bike runs on 17-inch wheels at both the ends, shod in 90/120-section (F/R) tubeless tyre setup. 

The Pulsar 150 was also recently updated with a new LED headlight and a negative LCD dash, and all of those updates have also made their way to the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar 180. 

It is available in single variant with five colour options i.e., Black-gold, black-blue, grey, black-red, and white. 

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price 

The bike is priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.22 lakh; it commands a premium of Rs 12,000 over the Pulsar 150. The bike is a direct rival to the TVS Apache RTR 180 which is Rs 4,000 cheaper than the Pulsar 180. 

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 

Recently, Royal Enfield has also launched its first electric bike, The Flying Flea C6. The motor bike uses a 3.91-kWh lithium-ion battery pack; the Flying Flea C6 claims to achieve a maximum range of 154 km on one charge. These specifications are particularly well-suited for commuting and short-distance travel within urban settings. 

Royal Enfield Electric Bike Performance Is Great A permanent magnet synchronous motor with a maximum power output of 15.4 kW and a maximum torque of up to 60 Nm power the electric bicycle. The bike reaches speeds of 0 to 60 km/h in under 3.7 seconds. It has a maximum speed of around 115 km/h, providing excellent performance for commuting in city areas. 

Royal Enfield: Practical for Everyday Use the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 can recharge from zero to full battery (100%) in approximately 2 hours and 16 minutes, making the electric bicycle practical to use every day. 

A weight of around 124 kg gives the bike a low overall weight compared to other motorbikes; this helps city riders easily manage and control the bike. An 823 mm seat height and 207 mm ground clearance also make the bike comfortable and useable on a variety of road surfaces. 

Royal Enfield: Retro/WWII Inspired Design Combined with Modern Day The design is based on the original WWII Flying Flea motorcycle, which is one of the most interesting features of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6. This bike includes a traditional girder-style front fork; a minimalist design that presents an ideal balance between vintage and modern features. 

The Flying Flea C6’s advanced technology has been fully integrated into the bike. The Flying Flea C6 includes a round touchscreen-enabled TFT display that connects seamlessly to any smartphone, and provides an array of other cutting-edge features such as traction and cornering traction control; and dual channel ABS. All these advanced functions are managed by an intuitive digital interface, which gives the Flying Flea C6 a modern tech feel. 

Royal Enfield: High-Tech Features and Intelligent Connectivity the Flying Flea C6 has a CCU that links together multiple systems within the bike, allowing for many advanced features, such as multiple riding modes; geofencing; anti-theft; and over-the-air (OTA) updates among other things. 

Combined with these intelligent features, Royal Enfield is demonstrating that it’s not just developing electric mobility but also building a connected riding experience. Although the Flying Flea C6 is primarily designed for city use, it can also be used for occasional rides outside of a city. 

Also Read: Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G To Debut In India: Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery, And Different Colour Options, Check All Details And Launch Date

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Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

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Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained

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Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained
Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained
Bajaj Pulsar 180 2026: Should You Buy It Or Skip? Price, Features & Real Value Explained
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