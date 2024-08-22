Thursday, August 22, 2024

Bengaluru Techie Falls Victim to ₹2.2 Lakh Cyber Fraud By Fake Delhi High Court Staffer

A tech employee from Bengaluru has been defrauded of ₹2.2 lakh by cyber criminals posing as staff members of the Delhi High Court. The scam involved high-pressure tactics and blackmail, leaving the victim in financial distress.

The victim, residing in Harlur, Bengaluru, received a phone call from an individual claiming to work at the Delhi High Court. The caller falsely accused the victim of creating a fraudulent account and warned him of a large transaction worth ₹25 lakh, which was supposedly linked to a money laundering case. The scammer threatened arrest and claimed the victim’s accounts needed urgent verification.

Frightened by the threats, the victim attempted to resolve the situation by transferring funds as demanded. He first sent ₹48,000, followed by ₹99,998, and ₹70,010. Despite these payments, the scammers continued to extort more money, leading the victim to seek help from local authorities.

The victim has reported the incident to the local police, who have initiated an investigation to track down the fraudsters. This case underscores the increasing sophistication of cyber scams and highlights the importance of vigilance and awareness in protecting oneself from such fraudulent schemes.

