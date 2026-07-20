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Home > Tech and Auto News > Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google

Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google

OPPO's Reno 16 series, launched in India on July 2, 2026, features AI-powered cameras with Mind Space assistant, portrait enhancements, and editing tools, competing directly against Samsung and Google's AI-driven smartphones.

Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI. Picture Credit: @oppo/X
Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI. Picture Credit: @oppo/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 14:48 IST

Oppo has recently launched its new Oppo Reno 16 series and now it’s in a buzz because of its AI-featured camera which is going to compete with other Android phones such as Samsung and Google that have great AI features in the market. There is always a battle fought between the smartphone manufacturers to make a phone which comes with something new and different in the market, but this time Oppo claims that it has covered everything across brands, from megapixel counts, sensor sizes and zoom range, leaving the manufacturers searching for the next differentiator. The Oppo Reno series was launched on 2 July, 2026 in India.  

 

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What Are The Features And Specifications Of The Oppo Reno 16?

The Reno 16 comes with a lineup of multiple models like Reno 16C, Reno 16 and Reno Pro. The Reno 16 comes with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a 6.32-inch compact 120Hz Crystal Guard with AMOLED display. It also has a massive 6700mAh battery which is supported with 80W fast charging. 

 

What Is New With The Camera?

The Reno 16 series comes with new AI camera features which seem to be among the best AI-focused cameras launched so far. It is there in all the models, Reno 16C, Reno 16 and Reno Pro.

Talking about the camera of Reno 16C 5G, it comes with a triple-camera setup which has a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 50MP front camera.

Then, talking about the top variant of the series the Oppo Reno 16 Pro 5G also comes with a triple-camera setup, but it has more advanced camera features like a 200MP largest sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50MP front camera.

What AI Features Are There?

The Oppo Reno 16 series is equipped with multiple AI features like AI Portrait camera, Natural Tone Imaging and all focal length support that will enhance portraits and HDR video recording. It also has a dedicated AI assistant called Mind Space for the camera app, which can be triggered with a dedicated button on all models of the Oppo Reno 16 series. 

With the camera update the Reno 16 series also comes with AI editing features which will help the user to remove unwanted objects, fill up the missing areas in the photo and also create animated effects. 

It also includes a Pop Cam Film filter for users who like nostalgic themes and this filter is available on both the front and the back camera. 

The phone is already available for purchase in the Indian market as Oppo has already launched it and the buyers can purchase it either from online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart or offline from Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Croma.

Also Read: AI in Education: Meet Sally, the Humanoid Robot Teaching High School Students and How it Works

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Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google
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Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google

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Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google
Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google
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