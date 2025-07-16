LIVE TV
BGMI 3.9 Update Launches In India With Transformers Mode, New Weapons And 3D Social Hub

BGMI 3.9 Update Launches In India With Transformers Mode, New Weapons And 3D Social Hub

Krafton rolls out BGMI 3.9 update featuring a Transformers crossover, new weapons like ASM Abakan, anti-gravity zones, and a 3D Social Hub. Android and iOS users can now download the update. Ranked Arena starts July 24, while the Popularity Battle begins July 23. Players can unlock Optimus Prime and Megatron and enjoy various gameplay upgrades.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 14:30:49 IST

Krafton India has excited players all over the country with a fresh batch of content with the official release of the much awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 3.9 update. One of the game’s primary draws is the Transformers-themed collaboration, which features popular characters like Megatron and Optimus Prime along with several new weapons, gameplay features, and a redesigned social center.

The rollout of the update for Android users started at 6:30 AM IST and is expected to conclude by 11:30 AM IST. iOS users will be able to download the update beginning at 9:30 AM IST. You can download the latest version from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The APK file is also available for download by Android users.

Android 5.1.1 or later, a 64-bit processor, and at least 2GB of RAM are required for Android devices to install BGMI 3.9. iOS 9.0 or later must be installed on iPhones. Because the update is approximately 1.1 GB in size, users are advised to have enough storage space and a backup battery while downloading.

What’s New in BGMI 3.9?

The Transformers mode, set on Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok, includes exclusive drop zones like Neon Outpost, Arena, Black Market, Energy Plant, and Astro Den. Players can collect Energon to unlock either Optimus Prime or Megatron, each having unique powers and transformation abilities. A Duel Zone activates when both characters meet, forcing a face-off.

A new set of anti-gravity spires lets players launch into the air and redeploy, and items like the Cosmic Hoverboard, Bonk Bonk Hammer, and Starry Exhaust offer fresh gameplay experiences. The ASM Abakan, a new 5.56mm assault rifle, supports multiple firing modes and offers improved accuracy in early shots.

Other improvements include faster sprinting after using a med kit, drifting motorbikes with skid marks, and interactive plane cabins before matches. Weapon attachments like suppressors and compensators have also been rebalanced.

New Social Features and Events

A major addition is the 3D Social Hub, which unlocks at Level 9, featuring locations like the Dance Stage, Central Plaza, and a beach area. Emotes like Piggyback, Hold Hands, and Princess Carry are available, alongside mini-games like football and fireworks.

The Ranked Arena Mode launches on July 24, featuring maps such as Warehouse and Hangar. Players can progress from Bronze to Ace tiers and compete for a Top 1000 title.

The Home System now includes the Arcadia Haven theme, a Parking Lot feature for storing up to eight vehicles, and a Blueprint Installment Plan to unlock items with payment flexibility. Players can lose unlocked items if they miss payments.

Finally, the Popularity Battle returns from July 23 to August 22, allowing players to use Popularity Crystals to earn special cards, titles, and backgrounds.

