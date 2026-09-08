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Home > Tech and Auto News > Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty

Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty

A Galaxy S25 Ultra owner has accused Samsung of denying a warranty claim after a black dot appeared on the three-month-old phone's display despite no physical damage.

Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra. Image Credit: @GODxAYUSH/X
Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra. Image Credit: @GODxAYUSH/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 10:59 IST

A Galaxy S25 Ultra owner is calling out Samsung after a black dot showed up on their phone’s screen — and the company’s service centre wouldn’t honour the warranty to fix it. The device is just three months old.

The user shared their experience on X, saying the phone hadn’t been dropped, hit, or damaged in any way. The dot simply appeared while they were using the phone normally, which is why they suspect it’s a manufacturing flaw rather than anything they did wrong.

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Service Centre Denies Claim Without Proper Inspection

Still, when the user took the phone to an authorised Samsung service centre hoping for a repair or replacement under warranty, they were turned away. According to them, the technicians rejected the claim on the spot — no real inspection, no clear reasoning given for why it wasn’t being treated as a manufacturing defect.

Online Reactions Question Warranty Practices

The incident has struck a nerve online, with many pointing out that display issues appearing without any drop, crack, or external pressure should typically fall within the scope of standard warranty coverage. Complaints of unexplained screen blemishes, dead pixels, and discolouration on premium smartphones are not new, but the pushback from brands during warranty claims often leaves customers feeling shortchanged despite paying a premium price for flagship devices.

A Flagship Device Under Scrutiny

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, launched as Samsung’s top-tier offering this year, comes with a hefty price tag and is marketed on the promise of premium build quality and display technology. A defect surfacing this early into the ownership cycle, especially one that the company is unwilling to acknowledge, understandably adds to consumer frustration.

Samsung Yet to Respond

Samsung hasn’t put out any statement on this particular complaint so far, and it’s not clear yet whether the company will look into it further or just treat it as a one-off case.

Complaints like this aren’t new either — flagship phone owners have flagged screen problems soon after buying their devices before, and cases like this one tend to bring fresh attention to how seriously smartphone makers actually take after-sales service.

Also Read: Samsung Denies Warranty for 6-Month-Old Fold Display Failure, Quotes ₹63,000 Repair Bill

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Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty

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Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty

Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty

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Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty

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Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty
Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty
Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty
Black Dot Appears On 3-Month-Old Galaxy S25 Ultra, But Samsung Won’t Honour Warranty

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