Blinkit Now Delivers Apple Products in Just 10 Minutes Across India

Forget the days of waiting in long queues at Apple Stores or refreshing e-commerce pages for next-day delivery. Blinkit, the quick-commerce giant, has redefined convenience by offering Apple products—including MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch—with an unprecedented 10-minute delivery service across multiple cities in India.

This move marks a major shift in the e-commerce space, where instant deliveries were previously limited to groceries, snacks, and daily essentials. By making high-end Apple gadgets available at record speed, Blinkit is changing the way people shop for premium technology.

Where Is the Service Available?

The 10-minute Apple delivery service is now live in major Indian cities, including:

Delhi NCR

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Pune

Lucknow

Ahmedabad

Chandigarh

Chennai

Jaipur

Bengaluru

Kolkata

This widespread rollout ensures that millions of consumers can now access premium Apple products instantly without visiting a physical store or waiting for traditional delivery timelines.

Blinkit CEO Confirms the Big News

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch in an enthusiastic LinkedIn post, stating, “You can now get MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories delivered in 10 minutes!”

This innovation solidifies Blinkit’s position as a game-changer in the e-commerce industry. While many platforms struggle with same-day delivery, Blinkit is setting new standards by offering near-instant access to premium electronics.

A New Era for E-Commerce

Blinkit has long been known for revolutionizing quick-commerce in India, delivering everyday essentials in minutes. Now, with Apple products joining its catalog, the company is expanding beyond groceries and household goods. This move positions Blinkit as an all-in-one shopping solution, catering to both everyday needs and high-end tech purchases.

Whether you need an Apple Watch before a workout, AirPods for an urgent Zoom call, or even a MacBook for a spontaneous work session, Blinkit ensures you get your device almost instantly.

How to Order Apple Products on Blinkit

The ordering process is as simple as ever:

Open the Blinkit app Browse the Apple product selection Place your order Receive your device within 10 minutes

With this expansion, Blinkit has made purchasing high-end technology as quick and convenient as ordering a cup of coffee.