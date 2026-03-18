BMW Launches M2 CS In India: 3.0-Litre Twin-Turbo Engine, Lighter Build, And Sporty Design—Check All Details And Price

German luxury car manufacturer BMW has rolled out the BMW M2 CS in India. The sports car will be imported through the CBU route, and it has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.66 crore.
The M2 CS is a more track-oriented version of the standard M2. The car is powered by a 3.0-litre twin turbo inline 6-cylinder engine which generates 523bhp and 650Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels of the sports car. The company claim that the M2 CS can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 302km/h
The company has also introduced other changes to the car. The company has reduced 30Kg lighter than standard M2. It gets a revised pension setup with bespoke dampers and springs. As a result, the CS rides 8mm lower than the standard M2.
BMW M2 CS Design
In terms of design, the M2 CS gets a different front grille and a more prominent front splitter while the rear side has a distinct ducktail spoiler and quad exhausts. The car has lightweight M alloy wheels with 19-inch rims in the front and 20-inch rims in the rear.
BMW M2 CS Interior
In terms of interiors, the newly launched M2 CS comes with lots of carbon fiber trims. The sports car also has lightweight carbon fiber bucket seats and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The cabin features a massive display housing a digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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