It was supposed to be an easy task of delivering and installing a fridge. Unfortunately, one client reported that their newly bought fridge came with a faulty base leg. He has been trying to get through for the last four days but nobody seems to respond to his inquiries.

New Fridge Delivery

As reported in an article on X, the customer received a new fridge from Samsung. There are no mentions of the model, price, purchasing date or even the city where this took place.

Right after the fridge has been delivered, there were problems, according to him.

Defective Leg

It appears that the fridge has come with a faulty or uneven base leg. There are no details provided about what kind of trouble it causes, whether it is wobbling, tilting, standing unevenly or anything else.

No details are provided on whether the delivery guys spotted the problem and attempted to solve it.

Four Days of Follow Ups

The consumer claims that after the delivery, he has been following up with the company for four days and during these four days, no technician has been assigned.

The post does not mention through which channel did he follow up and from whom did he contact and whether he had a complaint number or a visit assured.

Post to Samsung India in Public

The customer has tagged Samsung India in his post and termed the service as “unacceptable.” He enquired whether it is the standard for new appliance provided by the company post purchase, and he asked for an immediate visit.

The hashtags used in the post were “Samsung India” and “Consumer Rights.”

Unacceptable service from @SamsungIndia. Delivered a brand-new refrigerator with a defective/uneven base leg, and after 4 days of follow-ups, no technician has been assigned. Is this your post-sales standard for new appliances? Arrange an immediate visit. #SamsungIndia #ConsumerRights — 🇮🇳Geet 🇮🇳 (@PrincesssOfCups) November 19, 2026

What Is Unknown

Many of the basic details are missing in the post. These include the name of the consumer, the model name, the date of delivery, and the fault itself.

As of now, there have been no comments made by Samsung India to the post. This is just a single complaint by one of its customers, and the reason for this problem is yet unknown.

What Will Happen In The Future?

Will the company respond publicly and send an engineer? Will Samsung repair the leg, or even replace the refrigerator itself? What actions will the customer undertake, if any, including going to a consumer forum if the problem is not sorted out? Will other consumers complain about this, with their newly purchased appliances?

Also Read: Samsung Washing Machine Develops Issues Just 4 Days After Installation, Customer Questions Why A Nearly New Appliance Needs Repairs