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Home > Tech and Auto News > Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide

Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide

Planning to buy an iPhone? Here's a comparison between the iPhone 17 Pro and the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro, covering expected upgrades, features, pricing, and who should buy now or wait.

iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro? Image Credit: @techdroider/X
iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro? Image Credit: @techdroider/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 12:10 IST

If you are an iPhone lover and want to buy an iPhone now, then you must be in a big confusion about whether to buy the iPhone 17 Pro or to wait for the iPhone 18 Pro to launch and you must be thinking what features you can expect to get added in the iPhone 18 Pro that were not available in the iPhone 17 Pro. There’s no single right answer, but breaking the decision down by price, performance and timing makes it a lot easier.

What Are The Features Of The iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with Apple’s A19 Pro chip, which is paired with a 6.3 – inch OLED screen that runs at 120Hz and strikes 3000 nits at peak brightness. The iPhone 17 Pro comes with impressive camera features, as it has 3 lenses on the rear camera of 48 megapixels along with an 8x optical-quality zoom that is photography-focused. After reworking the build, Apple switched to a heat-forged aluminium frame with a vapour chamber to manage heat better, while the front carries a second-generation Ceramic Shield for added scratch resistance. In India, the iPhone 17 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs. 1,20,000 for the base model which comes with 256 GB of storage, and the price increases according to the storage. According to the suggestions of the experts, for the average user, this is a phone that’s more than capable of holding its own for the next few years. 

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What Are The Expected Features Of iPhone 18 Pro?

According to the leaks and the reports, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to launch in September 2026, along with Apple’s first folding iPhone. The leaks say that Apple is expected to bring the A20 chip, built on a 2-nanometre process, promising a meaningful jump in speed and efficiency over the A19 Pro. Rumours also mention a shrunken Dynamic Island enabled by under-display Face ID components, a possible variable-aperture main camera, satellite-based connectivity, and a new Dark Cherry colour option. None of this is confirmed until Apple’s own keynote, so treat every specification as provisional.

Who Should Buy Now?

You can buy an iPhone now in the given situations, like if your current phone is on its last legs,  you’d rather have that Pro-level camera and display in hand now instead of waiting around, or an exchange bonus and EMI plan bring the iPhone 17 Pro within easy reach.  It’s also worth remembering that the jump from one Pro chip to the next has been getting smaller with each generation, so you’re not really losing much by skipping ahead. The 17 Pro already handles gaming, photography, and day-to-day tasks without breaking a sweat.

Who All Should Wait?

If you are a person who loves new technology and loves to upgrade with the latest versions and wants to chase the newest silicon and refreshed design or camera hardware that pushes past what current flagships offer, then you can wait for the new iPhone 18 Pro. Anyone whose current iPhone is still functioning well can comfortably ride out the next couple of months without missing much.

Also Read: Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8 and Flip8 in India: Check Prices, Specs and What’s New

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Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide
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Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide

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Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide
Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide
Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide
Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait for iPhone 18 Pro? Here’s How to Decide

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