California Police Department Buys $153,000 Cybertruck For Anti-Drug Events

The Irvine Police Department in Southern California has unveiled what is believed to be the country’s first Tesla Cybertruck for police use, although it won’t be utilized as a patrol vehicle. Instead, the Cybertruck, purchased for $153,175.03, will focus on enhancing anti-drug initiatives in schools through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.

In an eye-catching social media announcement, the department highlighted that for over 30 years, D.A.R.E. officers have used unique vehicles to engage students, and they expect the Cybertruck to do the same. A promotional video featured the Cybertruck driving at night with flashing lights and dramatic music.

While its primary role is limited, the department did not dismiss the possibility of other uses in the future. They also provided context for the purchase, noting that a standard Ford Police Interceptor costs around $116,000 and typically lasts three to four years, while they anticipate the Cybertruck will have a lifespan of about ten years. Irvine is situated in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.